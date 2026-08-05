8 Store-Bought Carrot Cake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

I'd like to applaud whoever first came up with the idea to put carrots into a cake. The sweet-savory dessert is a favorite of many (especially when topped with cream cheese frosting), and though younger me gagged at the thought of vegetables in cake, my more refined palate loves knowing I'm getting at least a little bit of my daily veggie intake when I dive into a slice.

Carrot cake (or even carrot cake cupcakes) earned its spot as a beloved special treat, which makes this next statement near criminal: I had to seriously hunt to find enough carrot cake mixes for this taste test. The majority of the above came from Amazon, and it seems many baking companies are capitalizing on the "healthy" allure of the treat — many of the mixes I found had plenty of health claims to make them more attractive to consumers. I took none of those into consideration during my taste test. This ranking focuses strictly on flavor and texture, and each mix was so different from the next that they were fairly easy to put in an order.