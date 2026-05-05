Betty Crocker's First-Ever Cake Mix Isn't The Flavor You'd Expect

It's hard to imagine what home cooking and baking would be like today, had Betty Crocker never entered the picture. From the initial stroke of marketing genius that invented her in 1921, to an internationally sold line of cake, cookie, and brownie mixes, the "First Lady of Food" has been a fixture in our homes for over 100 years. But can you guess the flavor of the industry giant's very first cake mix? (Hint: you may find it to be a bit of a curve ball.) While you might expect the staples of boxed cake mixes yellow, chocolate, or vanilla — you'd be wrong. Neither is it lemon, carrot, or even spice. Nope, according to Betty Crocker's website, the very first flavor they released was none other than a Ginger Cake Mix.

This initial offering, introduced in 1947, followed by Devil's Food and "Party" cake mixes, may seem like an unlikely choice by today's standards, but Betty Crocker wasn't the first or only company to choose ginger as their cake mix's inaugural flavor.

In fact, it was a Pittsburgh-based molasses company (P. Duff and Sons) that is widely credited with inventing cake mixes in the early '30s and their first flavor was gingerbread, purportedly because they needed to use up excess molasses. While P. Duff and Sons made their decision to deal with a surplus on their hands, the reasons why several other of these companies chose gingerbread as their first-ever flavor release might surprise you as well.