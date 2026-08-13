The Best Fruit Juices To Pair With Bourbon

If you pick up a bottle of nice bourbon and have absolutely no idea how to make a cocktail with it, you're not alone. Plenty of folks prefer their bourbon all on its own, sometimes served over ice, but there's nothing wrong with whipping out the mixers and creating something more to your taste. We spoke to Justin Lavenue, master mixologist, co-owner of The Roosevelt Room, and owner/operator of The Eleanor and RoadHaus Mobile Cocktails, who told us that some of bourbon's best pairings come in the form of fruit juices.

According to Lavenue, apple juice should be every bartender's best friend for enhancing a bourbon-focused drink. He says, "Fresh-pressed apple juice is my pick, especially a blend that includes Granny Smith and Honeycrisp," which are among some of the absolute best apple varieties for juicing. "Granny Smith adds the tartness and structure the drink needs, while Honeycrisp brings that crisp, round orchard-fruit sweetness," he adds. Lavenue also notes that "the key is using fresh-pressed juice," rather than something store-bought, since "bourbon already brings vanilla, caramel, oak, baking spice, and a natural corn sweetness, and apple juice fits into that profile beautifully without fighting it."