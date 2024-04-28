The Sweet Bourbon Mixer You Probably Drank As A Child

When making apple juice bourbon cocktails, it's important to use a decent bourbon. While this isn't the time to break out that hard-to-find and expensive bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23, it's also not the time to go cheap, either. Pick a solid bourbon that you would enjoy drinking. For some ideas, check out our list of the nine best bourbons to pair with apple cider.

As for the apple juice, fresh is the best if you can swing it. If not, pick something from the chilled section of the grocery store rather than a processed and sugary shelf-stable option. Apple cider is also a good choice and will add extra depth of flavor and complexity — opt for a cold-pressed one without added sugar if possible. To lighten up the cocktail, you can top it off with some sparkling water, or use a sparkling apple cider.

For a boozier take, try adding hard apple cider or an apple-flavored hard seltzer. You can also turn your bourbon apple cocktail into a sour by adding some lemon juice and a sweetener like honey, agave, or maple syrup. For a spicy kick, try adding some fresh ginger or a bit of ginger beer. Garnish with some sliced apples and a cinnamon stick and you've got yourself the perfect nostalgic bourbon cocktail to sip and savor any time of the year.