Review: Samuel Adams' New NA Octoberfest And Apple Spice Ale Beers Hit All The Right Autumnal Notes
There are certain items in the food world that always signify the start of fall. Some of the more well-known fall-centric drops include pumpkin spice latte variations and a whole slew of pumpkin spice-flavored products (like 2025's best releases). But there are others that enter the fall drink-sphere besides the beloved PSL, and for beer lovers, some of the best drink finds are in the beer aisle of any given store.
One such brand that consistently releases an annual fall-themed beer lineup is Samuel Adams. The brand's Fall Legends variety pack, featuring favorites like Octoberfest and Jack-O, is one of the most popular seasonal beer offerings out there. To ring in fall 2026, Sam Adams has added two new brews to its fall repertoire — a non-alcoholic Octoberfest, and an Apple Spice Ale. The NA Octoberfest supposedly boasts all the distinctly smooth and rich flavors that the OG has. The Apple Spice Ale (which does contain alcohol) is a fruited ale, one that's slightly sweet with fall-themed notes of cinnamon, gingersnap, and, of course, apple.
As someone who loves stocking up on fall beer when the season hits, I was excited to put these two new Sam Adams brews to the taste test. Read on to learn what I thought of the new autumnal brews, and whether I think they're worth stocking up on this season.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
Since I was going into this taste test with decent familiarity with Samuel Adams beers (and especially its fall lineup), I tried to focus solely on how I thought each new flavor fared on its own. That said, having tried regular, full-alcohol Octoberfest beers in the past, I used that baseline of familiarity as context for determining how well the NA version fared (as in, did it still manage to strike those distinct Octoberfest notes).
Ultimately, my main criteria in determining whether or not these beers were generally good or bad came down to how well they lived up to their supposed flavor profiles, and how much I just generally enjoyed sipping on them. I looked for smoothness above all else, any particularly strange or off-putting aftertastes, and any potential overly sweet notes from the Apple Spice Ale. It's also worth noting that I sampled these beers at room temperature (more out of necessity than preference), so I'd imagine that both would generally be better chilled.
Taste test: Non-alcoholic Octoberfest
It's hard to think of a beer better suited for fall than an Octoberfest, and there's a reason that Sam Adams' classic Octoberfest is such a hit once the season rolls around. As someone who enjoys the standard alcoholic brew, but has also dabbled with non-alcoholic beer brands, I was definitely interested to see if Sam Adams' new NA Octoberfest could live up to fall-inspired flavors the OG version does so well. After giving the NA Octoberfest a spin, I'm pleased to say that it's a worthy addition to the Sam Adams lineup and a pretty solid NA beer in general.
I think this beer really nailed that distinctly malty, somewhat yeasty Octoberfest profile without overdoing it. Sometimes, NA beers taste like they're holding back a little bit, like they're not only missing that distinct alcohol bite, but they're also skimping on yeasty flavor for the sake of seeming more "non-alcoholic." This NA Octoberfest doesn't do that, and I was impressed by how bold this brew was.
I'd also argue that the NA Octoberfest was smoother than Sam Adams' original version, with no harshness from actual alcohol coming through to break up that sort of honey-malt flavor profile. Overall, I think this NA beer is tasty and festive, and is a great seasonal option for those who want to get in on the fun without actually consuming any booze.
Taste test: Apple Spice Ale
Out of the two new beers that I sampled here, the Apple Spice Ale was definitely the one I was more nervous about beforehand. I love a good ale and especially love spiced notes in a beer, but I typically find that fruit beers are simply too sweet. That being said, I went in with an open mind, and I was met with a pleasantly delicious, delightfully sippable beer.
Right off the bat, I was relieved to find that this Apple Spice Ale was not at all overly sweet. If anything, I think Sam Adams could have gotten away with a little more sweetness, though I like that the essence of apple was there without the cloying sweetness. This ale also tasted quite light, and at just 5% ABV, I'd say that it's a great option for those who want to enjoy a fall beer but don't want it to be a default dark stout.
The spiced notes were the absolute highlight of the ale for me. While many beers have a yeasty aftertaste, this one had a more cinnamon-forward aftertaste, one that clung to the palate nicely without being too intense. Naturally, those spiced notes paired well with the subtle apple flavor of the ale itself, making for an all-around very tasty, very seasonally appropriate ale.
Final thoughts: Are the new Samuel Adams beers worth trying?
After sampling Sam Adams' new NA Octoberfest and Apple Spice Ale beers, I can confidently recommend them to any fall beer lover out there. Of course, if you're not particularly in the market for a non-alcoholic beer, then I wouldn't necessarily recommend it over the regular Octoberfest. But it is definitely an NA beer worth trying for the sober or sober-curious folks out there.
As for the Apple Spice Ale, I'd say that was my favorite of the two, offering up perfectly spiced autumnal notes while avoiding the dreaded overly sweet profile so many fruity beers fall victim to. Obviously, if you generally don't like fruit-forward beers or even slightly sweet ones, then you may not like the Apple Spice Ale as much as I did. But cider lovers, fruit beer lovers, or spiced beer lovers will likely enjoy this one. Since it comes in Sam Adams' Fall Legends variety pack, it's worth purchasing and sampling if you already know you enjoy the other beers in the pack.
Price and availability
If you're already familiar with Samuel Adams fall lineup, particularly its Fall Legends variety pack, then you know exactly where to get your hands on the new Apple Spice Ale. This beer will only be available in the 2026 Fall Legends pack, along with regular Octoberfest, Jack-O, and Harvest Helles. The non-alcoholic Octoberfest, on the other hand, will be available in its own six-pack and will not be part of the Fall Legends variety pack.
According to Samuel Adams, the rollout for these new products is currently in progress, though it's unclear exactly when these new beers (or the brand's fall lineup in general) will be widely available. Once the fall lineup is out, however, you should be able to find the Fall Legends variety pack (with the new Apple Spice Ale) and the NA Octoberfest pack at most major grocery stores, or wherever you typically find Sam Adams beer.
It's also unclear exactly what the exact price point will be for these new beers. But the price for a Samuel Adams summer variety pack from Target is around $18.99 (depending on where you purchase it), so it's likely that the Fall Legends pack will land somewhere in that price area.