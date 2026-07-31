Review: Samuel Adams' New NA Octoberfest And Apple Spice Ale Beers Hit All The Right Autumnal Notes

There are certain items in the food world that always signify the start of fall. Some of the more well-known fall-centric drops include pumpkin spice latte variations and a whole slew of pumpkin spice-flavored products (like 2025's best releases). But there are others that enter the fall drink-sphere besides the beloved PSL, and for beer lovers, some of the best drink finds are in the beer aisle of any given store.

One such brand that consistently releases an annual fall-themed beer lineup is Samuel Adams. The brand's Fall Legends variety pack, featuring favorites like Octoberfest and Jack-O, is one of the most popular seasonal beer offerings out there. To ring in fall 2026, Sam Adams has added two new brews to its fall repertoire — a non-alcoholic Octoberfest, and an Apple Spice Ale. The NA Octoberfest supposedly boasts all the distinctly smooth and rich flavors that the OG has. The Apple Spice Ale (which does contain alcohol) is a fruited ale, one that's slightly sweet with fall-themed notes of cinnamon, gingersnap, and, of course, apple.

As someone who loves stocking up on fall beer when the season hits, I was excited to put these two new Sam Adams brews to the taste test. Read on to learn what I thought of the new autumnal brews, and whether I think they're worth stocking up on this season.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.