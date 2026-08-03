Quote Of The Day By José Andrés: 'Everything Is More Interesting, More Vibrant, More Delicious, When There's...'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love the concept of Spanish tapas — the tiny, snack-like dishes served on small plates meant to be shared — you can thank José Andrés for championing this style of dining in the United States. Born and raised in Spain, Andrés opened his first restaurant in America when he was just 23 years old. It opened in Washington, D.C., and introduced Spanish cuisine to the area in an approachable way.

In the three decades since, the restaurant, called Jaleo, has expanded to two more locations (Las Vegas and Disney Springs), while Andrés' full culinary empire has grown to 40 restaurants — one of which holds two Michelin stars.

Andrés is more than just a phenomenal Spanish chef, though. He is a passionate humanitarian whose mission is always to feed people. He's the founder of World Central Kitchen, an organization that provides food to communities that are in the midst of a crisis, be it war or a hurricane. The James Beard Foundation recognized and awarded Andrés both as a chef and a humanitarian; in 2003, he was awarded Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic, and in 2018 he received the Humanitarian of the Year award.

Andrés is therefore influential in the kitchen and through the kitchen. In everything he does, he highlights his love for Spain and the culinary roots that define him so deeply — not just as a chef, but also as a person.