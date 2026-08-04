10 Of The Biggest Scandals In Olive Garden History

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

With nearly 1,000 locations, Olive Garden, owned by Darden Restaurants, is one of the biggest and most popular restaurant chains in the U.S. But, while many diners say the Italian-inspired fast casual spot is one of their favorite places to eat, no sizable company is safe from bad publicity and controversy, and Olive Garden is no exception.

Over the years, the restaurant chain has been involved in some pretty big scandals. And no, we're not talking about those overboiled pasta allegations. This fast casual giant has faced everything from serious outbreaks of foodborne illness (it turns out, Olive Garden is pretty familiar with cyclospora) to sexual assault lawsuits and legal action over tipping culture. We told you, big scandals.

Just a warning: some of these controversies might seriously put you off your unlimited soup and salad. In fact, a few bring up some serious food hygiene questions. Two words for you: Rat foot. We wish we were joking.