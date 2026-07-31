Cheesecake Factory Introduced A New Cheesecake To The Menu — And Fans Are Eager To Try It

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In what has now become an annual tradition, each year on National Cheesecake Day, July 30, the Cheesecake Factory releases a special new flavor. This year's creation is an absolute dream come true for lovers of decadent desserts and classic candy bars: Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake.

The bottom layer brownie is filled with bits of the Heath Bar, which balances the chocolatey flavors with creamy toffee notes. More importantly, it adds the crunch. The second layer of the cheesecake is a nod to the Hershey's candy bar, as it's made with Hershey's ganache, plus a marbled mix of Hershey's milk chocolate cheesecake and Hershey's white crème cheesecake. Chocolate chips are liberally added throughout for additional crunch. Finally, the dessert is topped with mousse, more bits of Heath Bar, and a solid scoop of whipped cream. Needless to say, there's a lot going on here — somehow, this chain with a massive 250+ item menu never runs out of ideas.

The purpose of this cheesecake is not just indulgence, though. The number of cheesecake slices Cheesecake Factory sells in a year is said to exceed the population of Texas, so the chain clearly has a massive customer base, and wants to utilize that for good. For a full year, every single slice of the Brownie Crunch Choc-a-Lot Cheesecake that's sold in the United States will contribute 25 cents to Feeding America.