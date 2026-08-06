Make Seafood Pasta 10X More Flavorful With One Canned Soup

A well-crafted seafood pasta can make even the most ordinary Tuesday feel like a special occasion. That's what happens when you've got a plateful of silky pasta and briny-sweet seafood nestled in a luscious sauce. Needless to say, getting that sauce right is pivotal, and nothing's off limits, not even canned soups. Canned creamy New England clam chowder, as surprising as it may sound, is a stellar shortcut to flavorful seafood pasta.

Despite being canned, store-bought New England clam chowders are not to be underestimated. Their savory taste is exactly what you want in a creamy pasta sauce, only it's more delicate and also a notch sweeter thanks to the clams simmered in every drop of broth. Depending on the brand, you might also get a dose of saltiness, along with earthy nuances. Its depth contrasts with the fresh, light seafood, creating a dynamic that makes the dish less heavy than if you had used a cream sauce.

Undoubtedly, these qualities make New England clam chowder a fantastic creamy pasta sauce swap. As such, you can use it similar to other jarred sauces; add it to the pot after you have sweated the aromatics and browned the seafood. A light simmer and a quick stir later, and it's good to coat the al dente pasta with. The smoothness alone is pure heaven, yielding meltingly tender, creamy forkfuls. And let's not forget the chunky bits of vegetables — whether it's starchy potatoes or tiny, flavor-popping green peas, unexpected delights are everywhere in this dish.