24 Duck Donut Flavors, Ranked

Time to find out if Duck Donuts are all they're quacked up to be. The quirky donut chain hasn't been around long. It started in 2007 in the charming beach town of Duck, North Carolina (where else?), but it has quickly grown into a donut destination that's standing 128 locations strong as of the time of writing.

Duck is unique in that it only offers one kind of donut. That's right, just one. It's built its entire business around fried vanilla cake donuts. It may sound boring at first, but the fun part is that they're made-to-order and fully customizable. That means you can build your own creation from a selection of 12 icings and coatings, 14 different toppings, and 14 different finishing drizzles. Of course, there are also curated combinations available that do the hard part of picking for you. Those are precisely what we're here to talk about today.

Out of the 50-plus predesigned donut options on the current Duck Donuts menu, I recently picked up two dozen to try and rank for myself. Since they all came on that same dense and delicious cake donut base, I focused my attention almost exclusively on the toppings to find out which options truly take the cake.