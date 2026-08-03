24 Duck Donut Flavors, Ranked
Time to find out if Duck Donuts are all they're quacked up to be. The quirky donut chain hasn't been around long. It started in 2007 in the charming beach town of Duck, North Carolina (where else?), but it has quickly grown into a donut destination that's standing 128 locations strong as of the time of writing.
Duck is unique in that it only offers one kind of donut. That's right, just one. It's built its entire business around fried vanilla cake donuts. It may sound boring at first, but the fun part is that they're made-to-order and fully customizable. That means you can build your own creation from a selection of 12 icings and coatings, 14 different toppings, and 14 different finishing drizzles. Of course, there are also curated combinations available that do the hard part of picking for you. Those are precisely what we're here to talk about today.
Out of the 50-plus predesigned donut options on the current Duck Donuts menu, I recently picked up two dozen to try and rank for myself. Since they all came on that same dense and delicious cake donut base, I focused my attention almost exclusively on the toppings to find out which options truly take the cake.
24. Powdered Sugar
This is not at all what I thought this donut would look like. I actually thought it had been left topping-less, and that the real powdered sugar donut was missing. But no. This is it, and its taste is every bit as disappointing as its look.
The sugar appears to have been absorbed into the donut, so it's tan rather than white. It also doesn't do much for the overall flavor beyond drying out the soft cake donut below. It's a shame because a good powdered sugar donut is a real treat — even the powdered Hostess Donettes are a favorite of mine (even though they've taken a nosedive in quality lately). But this particular pick won't be in my next dozen.
23. PB&J
Love the look — wasn't impressed by the taste. This donut takes after everyone's favorite childhood sandwich by combining peanut butter icing with a drizzle of raspberry on top. And it would have been the perfect little taste of nostalgia if it had actually followed through on these flavors.
I wasn't picking up on the salty taste of peanuts in the icing; it boiled down to more of a classic white frosting. At the same time, the coulis-style drizzle reminded me more of artificial strawberry than raspberry. It's still a step up from the dry powdered sugar donut, but with so much deviation from its namesake flavors, it doesn't leave much of an impression.
22. Peanut Butter Paradise
I wouldn't necessarily say this donut takes your taste buds to paradise. Again, there's an issue with the peanut butter icing. It simply doesn't taste like peanut butter. If anything, it tastes like it was made using a peanut butter powder. The recipe's proportions were all off, so there was hardly any peanut flavor alongside the other icing ingredients. The one silver lining is that the chocolate does help the donut's case — far more than the raspberry drizzle did on the PB&J donut anyway.
21. Peanut Butter Fluff
The lack of a stronger peanut butter flavor stung more here than in the previous two donuts. I was hoping and wishing for that distinct taste of a delicious Fluffernutter packed with plenty of peanut butter and marshmallow crème — New Englanders and Midwesterners know that taste intimately. But that expectation failed to come to fruition because of the muted taste of the icing.
Thank goodness this donut has a healthy dose of marshmallow drizzle to give it a pick-me-up. Otherwise it would have been no better than the PB&J or Peanut Butter Paradise donuts.
20. Chocolate Iced
Where there's a donut shop, there's a chocolate iced donut. Even Duck Donuts, with its excessively garnished confections, doesn't deny us this simple pleasure.
Its own take is adorned with just enough icing on top to make it look and taste similar to an Entenmann's chocolate donut — another grocery store donut that's lost some of its original luster. This one from Duck's is obviously fresher, though, with a more pronounced dark chocolate flavor. The only problem is that the icing is a touch grainy rather than smooth. But hey, at least this donut tastes like its description, unlike the last few.
19. S'mores
This donut somehow builds on the simple chocolate-iced, but then creates a new issue altogether. The inclusion of sweet and sticky marshmallow drizzle is a welcome addition. I would take that all day every day, and as a topper for any donut.
But I could do without the graham cracker dusted on top. It's pulverized to the point that you can't really taste it anyway. All it does is accentuate the grittiness of the chocolate icing underneath it. Take those crumbs away, and it would be better, but then it also wouldn't really be S'mores.
18. Strawberry Iced
What you see is what you get with the strawberry iced donut. The light pink icing pouring over the edges is a clear clue as to its flavor. And as you bite into it, the fresh fruitiness melts onto your tongue. It's not too in your face, but is light, similar to strawberry yogurt.
Together with the cake donut, it's almost like a richer, more buttery version of a strawberry shortcake. Funnily enough, Duck Donuts also offers a specific strawberry shortcake donut. But since it's covered with the same kind of graham cracker dust as the S'mores, I'm not sure we would get along.
17. Blueberry Pancake
It's a good donut. However, there's little to no resemblance to a blueberry pancake. The purple icing does a good job of convincing you that the blueberry flavor is there, yet it's still incredibly light on the palate. The same goes for the ribbon of maple. Some of those warm vanilla notes pop out to say hi, but it's missing that rich, amber-toned depth. The powdered sugar is really just for show.
So it's pretty and slightly more appealing than the plain strawberry iced. It's just not what I was hoping for — especially after hearing through the grapevine that this is one of the chain's standout donuts.
16. Glazed
Boring? Maybe. But I have a great deal of respect for glazed donuts. The original glazed is clearly the star of the show over at Krispy Kreme, and Duck Donuts' version of the timeless favorite is another one that deserves some love.
I'm a fan of the glaze itself. It's sweet yet understated, similar to the kind of icing you would find tagging along in a box of Toaster Strudel. But the best thing about it is that it allows the donut base to take center stage. Without all the fluff and garnishes, you can really appreciate the vanilla cake notes and straight-from-the-fryer crispiness that makes it more similar to a funnel cake than a donut in some bites. As anyone would, I inevitably get distracted by some of the chain's more creative picks (like the long list of options still to come). But I certainly don't mind getting back to the basics every once in a while.
15. Cinnamon Sugar
If fall were a donut, this is what it would taste like. It's exactly the kind of treat you would buy at a harvest market alongside a cup of spiced apple cider to wash it down.
Like the glazed, the cinnamon sugar is more understated, so you still get to enjoy the natural flavor of the donut itself. It's just elevated by a light coating of gritty sugar and the spiced taste of cinnamon. Could there be more of the cinnamon sugar mixture rolled on? Always. But it's enough to give it that signature taste, and later you'll likely be grateful for the lighter coating when you're wiping the leftover sugar off your lap.
14. Cinnamon Bun
The only difference between the cinnamon bun and the cinnamon sugar donuts is the addition of vanilla drizzle. It's a small change but also an improvement in my eyes. I won't say no to an extra dash of sugary sweetness, and when paired with the cinnamon sugar mixture underneath, the donut does manage to capture that cinnamon roll vibe. It tastes just like it's supposed to, and I very much appreciate that — as I've come to realize, that's not always the case with Duck's.
It could have made it further still in the rankings if it had swapped the classic vanilla icing for a cream cheese-based pick. But I'll still take it as is.
13. Blueberry Streusel
Streusel makes everything better. In this donut's case, it even helps to cover up the shortcomings of the icing. Faint whiffs of blueberry are still all I'm getting. The fruitiness is just as subdued as it was with the blueberry pancake donut. But the streusel swoops in here to save the day.
It doesn't come in crumbles as you might expect. Instead, it takes on the texture of powdery cake mix, but the buttery sugar cookie-like flavor is still there. That's what really makes this donut. And if I like it now, just imagine how good it would be with twice the streusel and a blueberry icing that actually tastes like juicy blueberries.
12. Vanilla Confetti
Who doesn't love a good sprinkled donut? Duck Donuts offers them to both kids and fun-loving adults in varying flavor options, all listed as "confetti" rather than standard sprinkled. I picked up the vanilla confetti donut and enjoyed every bit of the soft, buttery base studded with lightly crunchy jimmies.
It has a nostalgic feel that's hard to resist, and I actually like the more subtly sweet pick of vanilla frosting used to top this one. If you're wanting something with a little more oomph, though, the Chocolate Confetti or Strawberry Confetti donut may tickle your fancy. On the other hand, when you're craving something more adventurous, go with one of the higher-ranked picks.
11. Neapolitan
This donut gets a little wild, but I'm on board. It starts with the same baby-pink strawberry icing we've seen before. Then it drizzles on marshmallow sauce that effectively cuts through the icing below for a strawberries-and-cream effect. The pièce de résistance, however, is the real Oreo cookie crumbles layered over everything else.
You have all your Neapolitan flavors of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry — even if some are more faint than others. Plus, you're getting some added texture thanks to the cookies. It's a good pick if you want something that's both indulgent and fruity. That said, it's not the most memorable Duck Donut out there.
10. Cookie Crumble
It may be a hot take, but I actually preferred the simpler Cookie Crumble donut over the Neapolitan one covered in Oreo cookies. This one trades out the strawberry icing and marshmallow drizzle for an unembellished vanilla icing. It seems like a downgrade. But here the focus is back on the cookies themselves, so you get that true cookies-and-cream flavor. I would have liked to see far more cookies — and bigger bits at that. However, it's still a donut that could be part of my dozen any day.
9. French Toast
It does, in fact, taste like French toast. That alone was enough to launch this donut well beyond phonies like the Blueberry Pancake in the taste test. The same maple icing makes a return here, but a layer of cinnamon sugar helps to bring out its flavor a bit more, and the sprinkling of powdered sugar on top adds visual appeal. It comes together really nicely, and I even thought it had more flavor than the Oreo-blasted picks.
8. Sunrise
The Sunrise donut adds some beautiful color to the box. It's not just a pretty face, though; it also throws some refreshingly tasty flavors into the mix. It combines a zesty lemon icing with a bright red zig-zag of raspberry. The pairing is bright yet delicate, and a nice change-up from some of the other more dessert-like flavors. Think of it this way: If all these donuts were frozen desserts, the Sunrise would be the sorbet in a sea of ice creams.
My only hesitation is that the raspberry sauce could still use some work to taste less artificial. Otherwise, I'm fully behind this donut.
7. Chocolate Caramel Crunch
If we're sticking with the ice cream analogy, this pick is a full-on sundae. It's a chocolate-dipped donut decked out not only with crushed peanuts but also a drizzle of caramel sauce (you have to look closely, but it's there, trust me).
The peanuts are honestly what won me over. Something about the crunch and salt feels like just what a sweet and fluffy donut needs. On top of that, the rich, buttery taste of dark chocolate mixed with caramel makes it that much better. The Sunrise donut was a nice palate cleanser, but it can't beat the pure sweet and salty indulgence going on here.
6. Coconut Island Bliss
The Coconut Island Bliss follows the same idea as the Chocolate Caramel Crunch. It just trades out caramel for coconut shavings. Personally, I like the tropical twist just a smidge more. With chocolate, coconut, and nuts, it's reminiscent of a candy bar — like an Almond Joy if it used peanuts instead of almonds.
You still have your indulgence and crunchiness, yet the crisp sweetness of the coconut feels like an upgrade. It counteracts some of the richness rather than feeding into it. Plus, the gritty texture of the chocolate isn't noticeable at all underneath the rest.
5. Chocolate Explosion
If you're going the chocolate route, you might as well go big or go home. The Chocolate Explosion is the epitome of going big. It throws together three separate layers of chocolate: a thick chocolate icing kicks it off and inevitably dribbles over onto the sides (you should see the chocolate pool it left at the bottom of the box). A handful of Oreo cookie pieces comes next, followed by a drizzle of hot fudge on top. Warm cocoa-heavy fudge is the core ingredient you taste, elevated by a soft Oreo crunch.
If you're a chocolate lover, this will likely be your end-all, be-all. For me, I appreciate the triple threat of richness. But I do tend to prefer a little more contrast in flavor.
4. Lemon Coconut
An unexpected ingredient combo that makes a statement. This feels like the best of both worlds between previous picks like the Sunrise donut and the Coconut Island Bliss, fusing fruity flavors with something sweet and toasty. With a lemon icing and coconut on top, it also feels like the perfect compromise between lemon meringue pie and coconut cake. There's a citrusy tang to it that's offset by the vanilla notes of the donut and delicate sweetness of the coconut.
It's a flavor destined to be served at afternoon tea. And the best news is that it isn't just a spring or summer installment; it's available all year-round.
3. Maple Bacon
Take two of the most beloved American breakfast foods: donuts and bacon. Now, marry those together and what do you have? One of the best items on the Duck Donuts menu. And this is coming from someone who usually turns her nose up at bacon bits or crumbles. But these taste fresh, salty, and extra smoky — the perfect pairing for an extra sweet cake donut capped with maple frosting.
My only slight hang-up is I still think the maple frosting could be more maple-y. If it was, I think this would have brought home the bacon as my favorite donut.
2. Coffee Cake
I couldn't have named it better myself. As promised, it tastes just like coffee cake. Of course, it had a pretty good head start on that with a vanilla cake donut foundation. But the toppings were also well-picked. A classic glaze meets powdered sugar and that same floury, buttery streusel I loved so much on the Blueberry Streusel donut. It's not overly cinnamon-y like some coffee cakes, but I think perhaps a pinch of the spice was added into the streusel.
What I really love most about this donut, though, is that you're still getting all the advantages of the underrated glazed donut. It has a chance to shine with less showy ingredients up top.
1. Boardwalk
I couldn't have named it better myself. As promised, it tastes just like coffee cake. Of course, it had a pretty good head start on that with a vanilla cake donut foundation. But the toppings were also well-picked. A classic glaze meets powdered sugar and that same floury, buttery streusel I loved so much on the Blueberry Streusel donut. It's not overly cinnamon-y like some coffee cakes, but I think perhaps a pinch of the spice was added into the streusel.
What I really love most about this donut, though, is that you're still getting all the advantages of the underrated glazed donut. It has a chance to shine with less showy ingredients up top.
Methodology
Since Duck Donuts has over 50 different donut flavors listed on its menu, I whittled it down to just two dozen to try. I purposely avoided any seasonal offerings, focusing instead on the chain's core lineup that's available all year long. I also made sure to include the most popular options. Once I made it home with my warm, made-to-order dozens, I tried and ranked them all.
The objective of this taste test was simple: find the tastiest assemblage of donut toppings. Since the cake donut base is the same for each one, I only considered the glaze and toppings. Most importantly, I looked for a balance of sweetness and a donut that matches its name well. Donuts that managed to seamlessly blend sweet and salty ingredients fared well, as well as those with textural elements that added a crunch to an otherwise soft and fluffy base.