10 Forgotten Old-School Gin Cocktails You Hardly Ever See Today

Long before elaborate garnishes and multi-step builds became hallmarks of modern cocktail culture, this forgotten old-school classic proved that a great drink could be made with just two ingredients. The Gin and It was once considered a softer, sweeter alternative to the dry martini and was a fixture in British pubs and American bars. A simple combination of gin and Italian sweet vermouth — the "It" is short for Italian — is even served at room temperature, underscoring its origins as an uncomplicated drink meant to accompany conversation rather than command attention.

For general manager Bill Sabine, that understated quality is precisely what makes the Gin and It feel like a relic of a different drinking culture. "The Gin and It belongs to an era when a cocktail was a prop for company, not a performance for a camera. We've traded that unhurried, room-temperature intimacy for precision and spectacle, and something genuine got lost in the swap," he says.

Sabine attributes the cocktail's disappearance to a combination of industry trends. As craft bars prioritized original creations over established classics, old-school drinks like the Gin and It were pushed aside. "Gin itself got complicated; the new western/contemporary style

pulled so far from the juniper-forward London Dry backbone that many classics built around

that backbone stopped tasting 'right' with what was in the well," he says, noting that bourbon, rye, and later amaro-driven drinks dominated menus. With fewer ingredients and no unnecessary embellishments, the Gin and It offers a reminder that sometimes the most enduring classics are also the simplest.