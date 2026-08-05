We Tried 6 Bubba Burger Patties And Almost All Had The Same Glaring Problem

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Store-bought hamburger patties are a simple way to streamline mealtime, but not all are created equally. Tasting Table sought to rank six Bubba Burger flavors to determine which was the absolute best — but each one had the same unfortunate problem. Despite the convenience, each one of these burger patty flavors was woefully under-seasoned.

Though the Angus option took the top spot in Tasting Table's estimations of Bubba burger flavors, the writer noted, "It's just not salty enough, and adding salt to the outside of the patty can only fix that flaw so much." On the opposite end of the spectrum, the turkey-flavored Bubba burger came in last place with even more problems. The writer indicated that the texture of the patty is unappealing and markedly dry, adding, "To make matters worse, it didn't even impress when it came to flavor, either."

While the writer mentioned this blandness can be an opportunity for improvement, they also point out that the burgers will require a great deal of toppings to make a significant difference. With flavors like turkey, original, smashed, chicken, sweet onion, and Angus, you can always get creative by adding spices other than salt. Among the best everyday seasoning blends worth keeping on hand, it's easy to perk up plain burger patties to add more complementary tastes.