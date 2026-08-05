We Tried 6 Bubba Burger Patties And Almost All Had The Same Glaring Problem
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Store-bought hamburger patties are a simple way to streamline mealtime, but not all are created equally. Tasting Table sought to rank six Bubba Burger flavors to determine which was the absolute best — but each one had the same unfortunate problem. Despite the convenience, each one of these burger patty flavors was woefully under-seasoned.
Though the Angus option took the top spot in Tasting Table's estimations of Bubba burger flavors, the writer noted, "It's just not salty enough, and adding salt to the outside of the patty can only fix that flaw so much." On the opposite end of the spectrum, the turkey-flavored Bubba burger came in last place with even more problems. The writer indicated that the texture of the patty is unappealing and markedly dry, adding, "To make matters worse, it didn't even impress when it came to flavor, either."
While the writer mentioned this blandness can be an opportunity for improvement, they also point out that the burgers will require a great deal of toppings to make a significant difference. With flavors like turkey, original, smashed, chicken, sweet onion, and Angus, you can always get creative by adding spices other than salt. Among the best everyday seasoning blends worth keeping on hand, it's easy to perk up plain burger patties to add more complementary tastes.
Seasoning solutions to bland Bubba Burgers
Although Tasting Table's assessment of Bubba Burgers revealed big problems with the lack of flavor, if you happen to have a package of Bubba Burgers in your freezer, you needn't worry about letting them go to waste. You can save your burger patties with a few clever pantry staples. Starting with the lighter options, both the chicken and turkey Bubba burgers can benefit from a hefty helping of poultry seasoning. This delicious blend of savory herbs includes sage, thyme, rosemary, marjoram, black pepper, and salt.
Getting into the original flavors of Bubba beef patties, the options include a regular and smashed style. Though Tasting Table's taste tester mentioned these burgers had a reasonably decent texture, a lack of salt and distinct flavor is the biggest problem to overcome. For these beef patties, consider the number of seasonings from around the world you should try. Sumac, Chinese five spice, and even baharat can effortlessly take the bland beef patties to new heights. You could also try a spicy twist with Cajun, Creole, or jerk seasoning.
According to Tasting Table's rankings, the sweet onion Bubba Burgers came in second to the Angus variety, though both still lacked enough seasoning. Accent the sweet onion flavors with a hint of barbecue rub such as McCormick Grill Mates Brown Sugar Bourbon Seasoning. A shake of steak seasoning would also enhance the tastes of the Angus Bubba Burgers. The best solution to your Bubba Burger patty problem is a hearty addition of your favorite flavors.