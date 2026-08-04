Move Over McDonald's — This Cheap, Underrated Fast Food Chain Has One Of The Best Burgers We Tasted

Known for its affordability, reliable quality, and, of course, its unmistakable flavor, it's easy to understand why McDonald's burgers are the benchmark of fast food excellence. Served up since 1948, these legendary patties may be small in stature, but they still manage to satisfy at an astronomical rate. According to an estimate from Investing.com, across all locations worldwide, McDonald's dishes out about 75 burgers per second. If you're looking for an underrated flavor adventure beyond those familiar golden arches, Jack in the Box might just convince you to flip your drive-thru allegiance.

In our ranking of eight fast food cheeseburgers, Jack in the Box's Jumbo Jack Cheeseburger took the number two spot based on the depth of its signature sauce, the punchiness of its onion pieces, and how filling it was. This silver medal sandwich, featuring a buttery split top bun, secured a place two spots above the classic cheeseburger from Mickey D's and was only edged out by the iconic equivalent served at In-N-Out. Jack in the Box is known for its expansive menu offerings with everything from Philly cheesesteak sandwiches to chipotle chicken empanadas. This variety makes it easy to overlook a simple cheeseburger, but at only a little over $6 for a hearty entree (prices may vary by location), the Jumbo Jack makes a strong case to be your new go-to burger.