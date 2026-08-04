John Wayne Learned To Make Spaghetti From His Longtime Pal Dean Martin On The Set Of This 1965 Western Film

On an arid film set back in the mid 1960s, two of Hollywood's biggest tough guys took a break for a little cooking session, and thankfully we have photographs to commemorate the heartwarming moment between friends, as seen in this Getty Images picture. Dean Martin and John Wayne shared the silver screen on more than one occasion, first in 1959's "Rio Bravo" and then five or so years later in the hit Western flick "The Sons of Katie Elder." It was when filming the latter that Martin allegedly taught Wayne a thing or two about making a proper Italian pasta dish.

The 1965 Western depicted Martin and Wayne as estranged brothers, but the on-screen drama didn't translate into their trailer. The two put their guns and cowboy hats aside and spent time in the kitchen laughing over a pot of spaghetti. Wayne was a foodie by today's standards, with a range of favorite foods like cowboy steak and chili soufflé, but he was apparently a novice when it came to certain pastas. Who better to trust than an Italian?