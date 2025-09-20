Dean Martin Couldn't Get Enough Of This Classic Italian Comfort Food

The Rat Pack may have exuded an air of cool sophistication, but they were no "Strangers in the Night" to basic comfort foods. Frank Sinatra loved veal Milanese, Sammy Davis Jr. liked spaghetti and meatballs, and Dean Martin couldn't get enough of his mother's pasta fagioli ("pasta and beans") soup. In a 2016 episode of "Home & Family" (via the Hallmark Channel), the star's daughter, Deana Martin, shared memories about her father's affection for the dish and even revealed its secret ingredient. To her, the classic Italian soup is Grandma Angela's Pasta Fagioli and her opinions on it are strong. If you want to impress "The Queen of Cool," don't include red beans, garlic, or tomatoes like Sophia Loren. In Ms. Martin's words, "She was wrong."

After confirming her father ("The King of Cool") loved his mother's soup, Deana shared the recipe. At its most basic, pasta fagioli consists of pasta, beans, and broth. It's simple, traditional, and a perfect warm-you-up on a cold winter night. Grandma Angela Crocetti's recipe, according to her granddaughter, begins by sauteing onions in olive oil in a large pot. Cannellini beans are most commonly used and Crocetti's version is no different. After adding the beans, plenty of water for the broth and seasoning with salt and pepper, comes the secret twist — a touch of ground cinnamon. The pasta (tubetini) comes in after the broth has simmered. Grated cheese tops it off.