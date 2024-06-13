Sammy Davis Jr.'s Favorite Dish Was A Childhood Classic

Comfort food is an apt name. Like a culinary hug, certain dishes – generally those high in fat and sugar, which can reduce stress — connect with people, filling them with warmth and possibly even flooding them with memories. When legendary entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. asked for his favorite dish, it wasn't a gourmet affair, though his money and fame could have easily afforded him that. Rather, he explained to The Evening Independent in 1966, humble and hearty spaghetti and meatballs transported the Candy Man back to his childhood in the best way possible.

Born in Harlem in 1925, Samuel George Davis Jr. was the son of parents that separated when he was young. After an infancy spent living with his grandmother, young Davis joined his father, an entertainer, on the road. This itinerant lifestyle shaped the course of Davis's life and exposed him to an unusual breadth of experiences for a child of his age. Food proved a simple, stable, and satisfying comfort for the singer as he moved from town to town performing for audiences with his father. The compensation for their performances was often meager and frequently supplemented with lodging and food. Spaghetti, being a cheap way to feed hungry entertainers, was often on the menu. One can't help but wonder how Davis would have rated Tasting Table's top recipe for spaghetti and meatballs.