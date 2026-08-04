Adding This Smoky Ingredient Gives Spaghetti Sauce 10X The Flavor

A spaghetti dish is only as good as the sauce you use for it. When the sauce is plain, the whole dish is plain. Fortunately, it's not too difficult to cook up a good batch of spaghetti sauce, or find a store-bought jar that hits the spot impeccably. Even then, you can always reinvent that familiar base whenever the taste buds demand more, with as much simplicity or complexity as you want. Should dinner night call for a classic plate of spaghetti, only much deeper and more flavorful, you'd only need charred tomato paste to get the job done.

Charred tomato paste is made by roasting tomatoes until they slightly char around the edges, then blending them into a purée. Simmer the mixture for about an hour until it thickens, and you should have a rich, flavorful paste ready to use. Considering how bold it is, start easy with a small spoonful. Heat it with a bit of oil beforehand to bring out its hidden sweetness, then whisk it straight into your spaghetti sauce as it's simmering on the stove. If you notice the sauce thickening up too much, loosen the consistency with pasta water or broth.

Much like how a rich tomato paste is used to liven up store-bought marinara sauce, this charred rendition is excellent for taking your spaghetti sauce — both homemade and canned — to the next level. That tomato base becomes even more intense as it's laced with the paste's concentrated tang. Additionally, since the tomatoes are charred, they come with a smoky edge that adds extra dimension. At the core, your spaghetti dish remains true to its savory warmth, only much more intricate.