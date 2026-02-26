For The Most Flavorful Spaghetti, Use This Seasoned Meat Instead Of Ground Beef

Spaghetti usually begins with the classic sound of ground beef sizzling in the pan. Later on, its savory richness is one of the first things you expect in a plate of spaghetti, following the tangy, hearty tomato sauce. Needless to say, this is the one ingredient that never leaves the recipe card. When it finally does, it's only because you've got something even better up your sleeve, something that brings a whole new depth of flavors to the dish, like the infamous chorizo sausage.

Right from the get-go, chorizo gives your spaghetti a wondrous array of built-in flavors — although you do need to note the differences between Spanish and Mexican chorizos. Paprika sets the smoky, spicy tone for Spanish chorizo, which unravels into a cured saltiness as it settles into the palate. Mexican chorizo, on the other hand, derives spiciness from chili peppers and vinegar, so don't be too surprised when you spot a tangy depth underneath. Already, it's leagues above what you typically get with ground beef. As it simmers with the tomatoes, all these nuances, along with the fat, are rendered straight into the sauce. Pick apart that rich complexity with every forkful, and you won't even recognize this once overly-familiar dish.