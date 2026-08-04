The Rare Le Creuset Series Collectors On Reddit Would Do Anything To Own
Once you enter the world of Le Creuset collecting, prepare for a competitiveness like no other. Home chefs squabble over exclusive Le Creuset pieces the way children squabble over squishy toys or Pokémon cards, but you'll often find that beneath the compulsion for collection, fanatics appreciate the brand for more than just its pretty looks. Although when it comes to aesthetics, some of Le Creuset's series are especially creative, such as the ultra-rare and highly sought-after Cosmos Constellation collection.
With only 300 braisers of its kind in existence, this particular piece in the collection is a bucket-list item for many Le Creuset collectors. The ceramicware has a rich, blue-black color with unique constellation patterns sprinkled delicately along its exterior, reminiscent of the night sky. The Cosmos Constellation series was created in collaboration with Bloomingdale's back in 2017, and reportedly featured a limited run of starry-themed Dutch ovens. Two years later, it appears a finite number of braisers and only braisers with the same celestial design were released. Each braiser is marked with a number, so collectors know exactly where their specific piece falls within the production line. "Dear Le Creuset, please release this on a larger scale," said one superfan of the Cosmos Constellation series on Reddit, joking, "We've been very, very good and we deserve this."
Le Creuset's Constellation series leaves collectors starry-eyed
There's often confusion regarding the collection's name, as casual fans fail to discern that "Cosmos" is the name of the blue-black color of the ceramicware (a stark contrast from the bright, yet equally rare, Le Creuset color Marilyn Monroe loved and collected), while "Constellation" refers to the starry applique collection of cookware. Both were, however, in collaboration with Bloomingdale's. Le Creuset offered a wider variety of products in the Cosmos color, such as Dutch ovens, saucepans, square dishes, and other great Le Creuset products that aren't Dutch ovens, though none are available on the brand's websites anymore.
After Le Creuset and Bloomingdale's released the Cosmos Constellation series, neither brand re-released more pieces in the galaxy-adorned collection. Each of the 300 braisers in the Cosmos Constellation is reportedly already claimed and in the hands of Le Creuset-loving collectors, kept track of by way of one particularly organized collector who maintains a list of owners' names. Supposedly, the pieces are very rarely put up for sale, but when they do, they can go for hundreds if not thousands of dollars, just like this Le Creuset Star Wars collab piece. "The last one I heard of being sold was a braiser that went for 6K," said one Redditor, continuing that they "know the seller, so [they] know this isn't a myth." While getting your hands on a glittery piece from this collection at the thrift store may seem unlikely, there's always a chance you'll inherit the ceramicware one day.