The Rare Le Creuset Series Collectors On Reddit Would Do Anything To Own

Once you enter the world of Le Creuset collecting, prepare for a competitiveness like no other. Home chefs squabble over exclusive Le Creuset pieces the way children squabble over squishy toys or Pokémon cards, but you'll often find that beneath the compulsion for collection, fanatics appreciate the brand for more than just its pretty looks. Although when it comes to aesthetics, some of Le Creuset's series are especially creative, such as the ultra-rare and highly sought-after Cosmos Constellation collection.

With only 300 braisers of its kind in existence, this particular piece in the collection is a bucket-list item for many Le Creuset collectors. The ceramicware has a rich, blue-black color with unique constellation patterns sprinkled delicately along its exterior, reminiscent of the night sky. The Cosmos Constellation series was created in collaboration with Bloomingdale's back in 2017, and reportedly featured a limited run of starry-themed Dutch ovens. Two years later, it appears a finite number of braisers and only braisers with the same celestial design were released. Each braiser is marked with a number, so collectors know exactly where their specific piece falls within the production line. "Dear Le Creuset, please release this on a larger scale," said one superfan of the Cosmos Constellation series on Reddit, joking, "We've been very, very good and we deserve this."