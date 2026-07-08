This Expensive Le Creuset Star Wars Collab Piece Is Worth Thousands To 'Solo' Collectors

In late 2019, as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was about to make its way into theaters, another major release was on the way that had cookware collectors practicing their Jedi mind tricks. It was a surprising — and surprisingly perfect — collab between Star Wars and Le Creuset, and it immortalized some of the Star Wars galaxy's most iconic moments in cast iron and enamel.

One ingenious item in the limited release was a rectangular roasting pan with a lid depicting Han Solo frozen in carbonite from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." The pan was glazed with an exclusive color mixed with silver and gold flecks to mimic the fictional material. The collection also included a glossy black Darth Vader Dutch oven, droid cocottes, and a limited run of nine hand-painted Dutch ovens illustrating the twin sunset on Tatooine.

At $450 a pop, the Han Solo roasting pan was more expensive than Le Creuset's regular line of long-lasting Dutch ovens, but not by much. While the brand does not currently offer a rectangular roasting pan with a lid, a comparably-sized (5 ¼ quart) oval Le Creuset Dutch oven retails for $415 in 2026. Of course, today's Star Wars fans will have to shell out a lot more to get their hands on this pan. One new-in-box pan (we're talking still in the shrink wrap) is listed for $2,299.99 on eBay, while an opened package that includes the original box is listed on Etsy for $1,931.55. Whether or not you decide to actually use this roasting pan, Star Wars fans, this is the pan you're looking for.