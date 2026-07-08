This Expensive Le Creuset Star Wars Collab Piece Is Worth Thousands To 'Solo' Collectors
In late 2019, as "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" was about to make its way into theaters, another major release was on the way that had cookware collectors practicing their Jedi mind tricks. It was a surprising — and surprisingly perfect — collab between Star Wars and Le Creuset, and it immortalized some of the Star Wars galaxy's most iconic moments in cast iron and enamel.
One ingenious item in the limited release was a rectangular roasting pan with a lid depicting Han Solo frozen in carbonite from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." The pan was glazed with an exclusive color mixed with silver and gold flecks to mimic the fictional material. The collection also included a glossy black Darth Vader Dutch oven, droid cocottes, and a limited run of nine hand-painted Dutch ovens illustrating the twin sunset on Tatooine.
At $450 a pop, the Han Solo roasting pan was more expensive than Le Creuset's regular line of long-lasting Dutch ovens, but not by much. While the brand does not currently offer a rectangular roasting pan with a lid, a comparably-sized (5 ¼ quart) oval Le Creuset Dutch oven retails for $415 in 2026. Of course, today's Star Wars fans will have to shell out a lot more to get their hands on this pan. One new-in-box pan (we're talking still in the shrink wrap) is listed for $2,299.99 on eBay, while an opened package that includes the original box is listed on Etsy for $1,931.55. Whether or not you decide to actually use this roasting pan, Star Wars fans, this is the pan you're looking for.
Other fan-favorite Le Creuset collections
Le Creuset is no stranger to seasonal designs, limited edition colors, and epic brand crossovers. A 2017 release with Bloomingdale's featured the inky-blue Cosmos enamel speckled with a constellation of stars. Before that, some pots were painted a vibrant millennial pink (or as they called it, sugar pink matte) that has since been replaced by powder, chiffon, and shallot.
In 2021, a Harry Potter-themed collection hit shelves as fans counted down to the 20th anniversary of the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." Le Creuset released ovenware depicting Harry and his iconic glasses and scar, a golden snitch as a Dutch oven knob above Quidditch goals, and a casserole dish with the handle swapped for Voldemort's wand.
Today you can add Wicked-ly magical Dutch ovens to your collection, either in pink and embossed with Glinda's silhouette or green and featuring Elphaba. There are also cocottes sculpted like summer fruits, Valentine-themed hearts, and even a 2 ½ quart cocotte bedecked with the Eiffel Tower — perfect for a classic French cassoulet.