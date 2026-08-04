Beans are not only diverse but incredibly versatile. You can transform any bean variety into a delicious dip for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. Packed with protein and carbohydrates, beans are a hearty ingredient by themselves, but canned tuna will change any simple dip made of beans into a protein-boosted culinary masterpiece.

Two canned pantry staples make for a budget-friendly bean dip that's very easy to make. The umami-richness of canned tuna will work especially well with creamy, earthy cannellini beans. Similar to using anchovies in a pasta sauce or salad dressing, the tuna adds that mysterious layer of richness that will give cannellini bean dip an element of "je ne se quoi." Furthermore, the other ingredients in a simple cannellini bean dip, like olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mayo, and fresh herbs, overlap with those in tuna salad. So, rest assured that tuna will blend seamlessly into a classic dip recipe. Plus, tuna is a great source of lean protein that'll make this dip as filling, healthy, and satisfying as it is delicious.

To make a cannellini bean dip, throw a can of beans and a drained can of tuna in the food processor with your choice of other ingredients to blend until smooth and creamy. Consequently, the tuna will be less of a textural element, and more of a flavor and heft agent.