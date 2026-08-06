The Sam's Club Pizza Combo Costco Doesn't Have In Its Food Court
For many Sam's Club and Costco shoppers, no trip to either big box store is complete without a stop at the food court. From chicken bakes to pizza slices to hot dog and soda combos, both stores' offerings remain a gold standard for cheap eats. Each warehouse brand famously sells both at a loss as a way to draw customers in and build brand loyalty. Customers may be loyal to one over the other, but there's a Sam's Club pizza combo that doesn't have a Costco food court menu counterpart.
Fans of Sam's Club pizza can find a pizza and soda combo at the store for $2.50. By comparison, Costco offers a $1.99 slice that doesn't include a drink. Both stores notably offer a $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, but only Sam's Club offers a drink with both the pizza and hot dog combos.
As it currently stands, the addition of a pop to a slice of pizza at Costco only costs $2.68, which is obviously $0.18 more than what you can get for the same thing at Sam's Club. Either way, customers get an enjoyable pizza experience. Sam's Cub's pepperoni pizza slice looks enticing and is bursting with evenly distributed pepperoni for a perfect bite each time. Costco's pepperoni slice is meticulously crafted to include nearly a dozen slices of pepperoni, which is one Costco fact that only true fans would know.
Building your own Costco pizza combo
While Costco doesn't appear to have ever offered an official explanation as to why it doesn't offer a pizza and drink combo like the Sam's Club food court menu, customers have plenty of reasons to wonder. Some have speculated that offering the hot dog combo offers value to make that $1.50 deal even more enticing. Others point out that the hot dog and drink combo is a Costco tradition, though some may argue the same about the pizza.
Ordering a drink to go with your Costco pizza slice doesn't cost much. However, depending on your local Costco location, you may be able to get a drink for free. Many customers have noted that if they don't want the drink that comes with the hot dog combo, they'll just give it to someone else in line. Other shoppers have described small stacks of unused cups on the counter left by customers who wanted a hot dog but not a drink.
Another way to get a drink with your meal is to ask for a water cup when you order — or you can swap it for a water bottle. Some locations offer free water cups, while others may charge a very small fee. Bottom line: Adding a drink to your pizza meal at Costco won't set you back much. If you've already done your shopping, what's another few cents to treat yourself to food court goodies?