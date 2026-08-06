The Sam's Club Pizza Combo Costco Doesn't Have In Its Food Court

For many Sam's Club and Costco shoppers, no trip to either big box store is complete without a stop at the food court. From chicken bakes to pizza slices to hot dog and soda combos, both stores' offerings remain a gold standard for cheap eats. Each warehouse brand famously sells both at a loss as a way to draw customers in and build brand loyalty. Customers may be loyal to one over the other, but there's a Sam's Club pizza combo that doesn't have a Costco food court menu counterpart.

Fans of Sam's Club pizza can find a pizza and soda combo at the store for $2.50. By comparison, Costco offers a $1.99 slice that doesn't include a drink. Both stores notably offer a $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, but only Sam's Club offers a drink with both the pizza and hot dog combos.

As it currently stands, the addition of a pop to a slice of pizza at Costco only costs $2.68, which is obviously $0.18 more than what you can get for the same thing at Sam's Club. Either way, customers get an enjoyable pizza experience. Sam's Cub's pepperoni pizza slice looks enticing and is bursting with evenly distributed pepperoni for a perfect bite each time. Costco's pepperoni slice is meticulously crafted to include nearly a dozen slices of pepperoni, which is one Costco fact that only true fans would know.