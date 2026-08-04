Who Makes The BBQ Sauce In Texas Roadhouse Restaurants?

Have you ever sat down to a plate of succulent ribs at your local Texas Roadhouse and wondered if the barbecue sauce it comes slathered in came directly from the kitchen? It turns out that the chain prides itself on scratch-made food that's baked, cooked, and grilled in its own faculty. In fact, each batch of sauce is made in-house too by restaurant employees, who follow a well-guarded company recipe originally created by its founding chef. "100% made from scratch," one self-described employee noted on Reddit. "I've made it before with our cold prep cook."

While that recipe has never entirely escaped the clutches of the chain's employees, some hints as to what's in it have emerged over the years. The secret behind Texas Roadhouse ribs' signature taste comes from founder Kent Taylor and original head chef Jim Broyles. The pair apparently tried multiple different versions before settling on something that worked. The sauce has been described as being a St. Louis-style blend, which means it may include ingredients like apple cider vinegar, yellow mustard, ketchup, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion seasoning.

Of course, the exact ingredients included, and ratio of those ingredients, has never been divulged. Despite this, fans of the steakhouse chain can continue to treat themselves to home versions of other Texas Roadhouse menu items. Sadly, this has yet to include the chain's famed barbecue sauce...