Why Some Buffets Don't Allow To-Go Boxes For Your Leftover Food

The big buffet decision: Do you go for another plate? Because there's a strong chance the restaurant won't allow you to take what you don't finish home with you. Aside from the obvious assumption that people might take excessive amounts of leftovers if given the chance at an all-you-can-eat establishment, there are actually legitimate food safety reasons to prevent customers from taking buffet food home.

Some foods should stay hot, while others have to be kept chilled. Contamination must be controlled, and food should be turned over or replaced regularly. Allowing customers to serve themselves before taking food home can blur the lines between the establishment's adherence to food safety practices and the customer's food handling. If someone were to take food home before getting sick, it could expose the restaurant to bad publicity, inspections, legal liability issues, and even lawsuits.

In a standard restaurant, kitchen and floor staff are the only people to handle your food until you receive it. This makes liability straightforward. At a buffet, you don't know if another customer cross-contaminated the tongs, touched food with their hands, or sneezed on the salad. Packing that food up for later gives potential pathogens more chances to multiply and jeopardize the safety of your food. Consuming food only at the establishment means that responsibility for food safety remains on the premises, where staff can control it.