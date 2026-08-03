The Grocery Store Section With The Most Overlooked High-Protein Foods

Most health-conscious shoppers know to head to the meat and dairy sections of the grocery store to select their proteins. But the dry pantry section of the supermarket is packed with affordable sources of protein that you're likely overlooking. While there are some obvious high-protein foods like canned tuna or salmon on these shelves, there are so many more non-perishable options to choose from that can also help you meet your protein goals. Some of them you can even eat right out the bag, while others do need to be cooked and prepared. So the next time you hit the grocery store, swing by the pantry section and take a look at the nutrition labels of beans, nuts, seeds, grains, and even alternative flours, as you might be pleasantly surprised by their protein content.

Nuts are an incredible source of protein. Not only do they last for a long time in the pantry, but they also take zero preparation and are great for on-the-go snacking. Peanuts are technically a legume, but the misnomered nut contains more than 7 grams or protein per ounce. Dried legumes, beans, and grains also have long shelf lives and are easy to store and prepare. Cooked quinoa contains 4-5 grams of protein per 3.5-ounce serving, while a half cup of cooked lentils has about 12 grams. And most types of cooked beans contain about 7-8 grams of protein per half-cup serving.