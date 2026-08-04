The Ordering Trick To Get The Most Frosting On Your Costco Sheet Cake
For years, filling out a paper form in stores was the only way to order custom cakes at Costco's bakery. It wasn't until 2026 that Costco added cake ordering to its app, so a custom cake order can be filled electronically with all the same options. Although there's no checkbox for extra frosting, if you're a frosting lover and want to maximize the sweetness on your next cake, there are a couple of ordering tips to ensure you get as much as possible. Start by choosing a design with lots of roses or balloons.
While you can't order cake with extra frosting, as you can with getting a pizza with extra cheese, designs like roses and balloons are applied on top of the initial layer of frosting. They're essentially just large blobs of frosting. However, some prefer one design over the other. "I would order the balloons since you get 5 vs the roses design is only 3 large roses with little rosebuds coming off that," said one Redditor in a thread discussing "frosting-aholic designs."
The person who started that Reddit thread gave an update and said they ordered a cake with balloons, but that they also added a note to the bakery that they loved frosting. "The frosting inside of and around the cake was around 2 inches thick at its thinnest points. And the balloons had to be at least double that height," said the original poster. Remember to order your cake well in advance if you are looking to do this yourself.
Frostingmaxxing your Costco cake
Leaving a note that you really like frosting may or may not work for you in terms of getting extra frosting on your cake. That will likely depend on the individual bakers and what they are willing to do, but it never hurts to ask. The tips about getting balloons or roses are rock solid, however, because those are elements that Costco allows you to custom order on a cake.
To get slightly more frosting, you can also order writing on your cake. The longer the message, the better. A typical happy birthday message is fine, but "Happy Anniversary Grandma and Grandpa" has a lot more letters. Or maybe you just want to wish someone with a long name a very happy Wednesday.
If you don't necessarily want a design or writing on the cake, consider having your Costco cake scored for some extra lines of piped frosting. When all else fails, one bakery employee on Reddit suggested that you can simply ask in person at the bakery for some extra frosting on the side, and added, "You can't buy it unfortunately, but if you are kind and ask politely, the chances of them giving you a bag of frosting on the side will be highly likely." It's worth a shot.