'It's Not Delivery' — How DiGiorno Took On Takeout Pizza With Its Game-Changing Frozen Pie

A handful of major names are synonymous with the frozen pizza game. Mama Celeste and Tombstone are staples, but DiGiorno is best known for its proud claim that it is just as good as delivery. The brand may be only 30 years old, but it's quickly become one of the most-loved frozen pizza options out there.

Kraft first launched DiGiorno in 1995, entering the long-crowded frozen pizza market with one fresh innovation: their pizza sported a crust that rises as it bakes. They also added a variety of dough-protecting enhancements to their formula and packaging, like vacuum-sealing. It only took three years for DiGiorno to become the most-popular frozen pizza brand in America, a position it's held on to for decades.

Part of that success stems from the line's famous slogan: "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno's." As the years have passed, the catchphrase has come to reflect customers' changing attitudes regarding frozen pizza consumption. Decades ago, the catchphrase indicated that DiGiorno was as good as Domino's or Pizza Hut. Nowadays, it's intended to denote that the pizza is far better than anything you'd get at a delivery chain.