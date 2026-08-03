Consumer Reports' Favorite Cleaner For Keeping Stainless Steel Appliances Streak-Free

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As chic and modern as stainless steel appliances may look, they are quick to show dirt, grime, or messes. Despite its name, stainless steel does indeed get dirty very quickly. Its smooth surface leaves messes, stains, and smudges no room to hide, which is why some people think twice before adding stainless steel to the kitchen. Maintaining that sparkle on the smooth, shiny material can be difficult, especially if you're using an inferior stainless steel cleaner. In a roundup of the five best stainless steel cleaners of 2026, Consumer Reports named Method Stainless Steel Cleaner + Polish as its top pick for appliances.

Although it was the most expensive of all the stainless steel cleaners Consumer Reports tested (priced around $6.69), in this case it seems like you do get what you pay for. Consumer Reports mentioned that only the Method cleaner was able to clean a stainless steel appliance with one application of the spray. It took about six minutes to eliminate all stains and residue — the fastest of all the cleaners tested. The outlet also mentioned that the Method cleaner is verifiably scent-free and required the least amount of physical effort to clean an appliance. The only area where the Method spray didn't appear to be a miracle worker was removing streaks. Consumer Reports noted that some enthusiastic buffing and patience were needed to dispel streaks completely.