Consumer Reports' Favorite Cleaner For Keeping Stainless Steel Appliances Streak-Free
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As chic and modern as stainless steel appliances may look, they are quick to show dirt, grime, or messes. Despite its name, stainless steel does indeed get dirty very quickly. Its smooth surface leaves messes, stains, and smudges no room to hide, which is why some people think twice before adding stainless steel to the kitchen. Maintaining that sparkle on the smooth, shiny material can be difficult, especially if you're using an inferior stainless steel cleaner. In a roundup of the five best stainless steel cleaners of 2026, Consumer Reports named Method Stainless Steel Cleaner + Polish as its top pick for appliances.
Although it was the most expensive of all the stainless steel cleaners Consumer Reports tested (priced around $6.69), in this case it seems like you do get what you pay for. Consumer Reports mentioned that only the Method cleaner was able to clean a stainless steel appliance with one application of the spray. It took about six minutes to eliminate all stains and residue — the fastest of all the cleaners tested. The outlet also mentioned that the Method cleaner is verifiably scent-free and required the least amount of physical effort to clean an appliance. The only area where the Method spray didn't appear to be a miracle worker was removing streaks. Consumer Reports noted that some enthusiastic buffing and patience were needed to dispel streaks completely.
Stainless steel appliance grime is no match for Method
Reviews for Method's Stainless Steel Cleaner + Polish are overwhelmingly positive. One Amazon customer said, "Where other cleaners couldn't get the streaks on our cheap appliances — this one made it look good as new," echoing the positive impression the spray made during Consumer Reports' test. A reviewer on the Method product website wrote, "I didn't expect to love this as much as I did! It works beautifully and without any elbow grease. 10/10."
Other than using the right product for the job, there are other best practices to keep in mind when cleaning that keep stainless steel appliances nice and neat. You should always use a dry, clean cloth with your cleaning solution rather than an abrasive instrument like a green sponge or steel wool, as these are likely to scratch the stainless steel. In the same vein, avoid using scouring powders, and make sure the cloth you work with isn't hiding any food remnants or oils. Be sure to clean in the same direction as the stainless steel's grain, rather than against it, similar to how you would clean wooden surfaces. Method's website also recommends buffing afterward with a clean, dry cloth. If you're looking for the best way to clean stainless steel cookware in addition to appliances, we recommend using a scrub like baking soda or Bar Keepers Friend instead of a stainless steel polish, but the advice for using non-abrasive scrubbers still applies.