How The Original Culver's Restaurant Nearly Ended In Disaster

Culver's might be a known restaurant name now, with over 1,000 locations cranking out ButterBurgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard, but the Midwestern institution almost didn't survive. Co-founder Craig Culver has been candid about the challenges he's faced in the business and the fact that Culver's nearly didn't see the success it has achieved today.

Long before Culver's came into existence, the Culver family spent decades in various restaurant ventures in Wisconsin. From an A&W drive-in to a supper club called Culver's Ritz, the family was well acquainted with the ups and downs of business. After converting an A&W into Culver's Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers in 1984, the first year wasn't ideal. No one knew exactly what the brilliantly-named ButterBurger was, and customers were uncertain about the idea of frozen custard. Across the street from the new restaurant was one of the fastest-growing American burger chains at the time. Culver's faced brutal competition from Hardee's and Dairy Queen, but the Culver family didn't give up.