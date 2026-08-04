How The Original Culver's Restaurant Nearly Ended In Disaster
Culver's might be a known restaurant name now, with over 1,000 locations cranking out ButterBurgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard, but the Midwestern institution almost didn't survive. Co-founder Craig Culver has been candid about the challenges he's faced in the business and the fact that Culver's nearly didn't see the success it has achieved today.
Long before Culver's came into existence, the Culver family spent decades in various restaurant ventures in Wisconsin. From an A&W drive-in to a supper club called Culver's Ritz, the family was well acquainted with the ups and downs of business. After converting an A&W into Culver's Frozen Custard and ButterBurgers in 1984, the first year wasn't ideal. No one knew exactly what the brilliantly-named ButterBurger was, and customers were uncertain about the idea of frozen custard. Across the street from the new restaurant was one of the fastest-growing American burger chains at the time. Culver's faced brutal competition from Hardee's and Dairy Queen, but the Culver family didn't give up.
Persistence beats resistance
Though Culver's start was rocky, by the third year of operations, the business was turning a profit. Word of mouth and Culver's commitment to Wisconsin dishes using local ingredients helped. A second location opened in 1987, and plans to franchise restaurants were well underway. Though the initial franchising attempt failed, the Culvers had the information they needed to know to approach franchising again in 1990.
Today, a mentorship program has helped managers stay committed and recruit promising franchise owners who might successfully contribute to brand growth. "The last thing we want to do is get somebody in business that isn't going to succeed at it," Craig Culver told Restaurant Dive.
In addition to a tried-and-tested business model, the company continues to launch new items and promotions to keep dedicated customers coming back for more. Culver's mobile app, online ordering, plus digital kiosks have helped the business stay modern. Now with Culver's locations in 26 states, the brand's longevity has shown that sometimes a slow-and-steady business approach can lead to lasting success.