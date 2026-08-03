One Of Costco's Best Frozen Items Is Secretly A Delicious Raising Cane's Dupe

Costco offers incredible bargains under its Kirkland private brand, but the wholesale grocer also supplies name brand products at a great price and in gargantuan proportions. And one of Costco's best frozen items under $13 is the Furlani Signature Garlic Toast.

You can buy a whopping 32-count of Furlani Signature Garlic Toast at Costco for under $10 dollars, and you can crisp them up straight from frozen to enjoy in just five or six minutes. Not only did Furlani's garlic toast rank number one in our tasting of store-bought garlic bread, but it also serves more purposes than a simple appetizer or accompaniment.

This garlic toast is an excellent Costco copycat for Raising Cane's famous Texas toast. Just like the fast food chain's Texas toast, Furlani's garlic bread comes in thick-cut slices smothered in garlic butter, supplying a burst of flavor and a similar fluffy interior and browned, crispy exterior after being toasted in the oven or air fryer. You can pair it with a Raising Cane's dipping sauce dupe, coleslaw, and your favorite brand of frozen chicken tenders to make it a true Raising Cane's chicken experience that's ready in minutes. They may not be crinkle-cut, but you can complete your Raising Cane's-style meal with Kirkland's frozen french fries, another product on our list of Costco's best cheap frozen items.