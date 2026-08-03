One Of Costco's Best Frozen Items Is Secretly A Delicious Raising Cane's Dupe
Costco offers incredible bargains under its Kirkland private brand, but the wholesale grocer also supplies name brand products at a great price and in gargantuan proportions. And one of Costco's best frozen items under $13 is the Furlani Signature Garlic Toast.
You can buy a whopping 32-count of Furlani Signature Garlic Toast at Costco for under $10 dollars, and you can crisp them up straight from frozen to enjoy in just five or six minutes. Not only did Furlani's garlic toast rank number one in our tasting of store-bought garlic bread, but it also serves more purposes than a simple appetizer or accompaniment.
This garlic toast is an excellent Costco copycat for Raising Cane's famous Texas toast. Just like the fast food chain's Texas toast, Furlani's garlic bread comes in thick-cut slices smothered in garlic butter, supplying a burst of flavor and a similar fluffy interior and browned, crispy exterior after being toasted in the oven or air fryer. You can pair it with a Raising Cane's dipping sauce dupe, coleslaw, and your favorite brand of frozen chicken tenders to make it a true Raising Cane's chicken experience that's ready in minutes. They may not be crinkle-cut, but you can complete your Raising Cane's-style meal with Kirkland's frozen french fries, another product on our list of Costco's best cheap frozen items.
Customer reviews for Furlani's Garlic Toast
If you don't have a Costco membership, Furlani's Signature Garlic toast appears to be the same or at least strikingly similar to Furlani's Texas Garlic toast sold at other national grocery chains, from Dollar Tree to Walmart. And we found glowing reviews for the Texas toast on Walmart's website. One Walmart customer wrote: "This is without a doubt the favorite garlic toast in my home." Customers also complimented the robust garlicky flavor and how beautifully it crisps up in an oven or air fryer. Furlani recommends imparting even more depth of flavor and texture by grilling it; either way, you're only a few minutes away from the best garlic toast you'll ever have from a frozen brand.
A giant Costco-sized package of Furlani Garlic Toast will give you all you need for Raising Cane's chicken meal dupes as well as numerous other uses. Customers often accompany a meal of spaghetti marinara and meatballs with a slice of this delicious, crispy, and aromatic bread. But you can get more creative by transforming it into other classic sandwiches. For example, you can make a killer chicken or eggplant parm sandwich with Texas garlic toast and your favorite marinara sauce. Melt a blend of mozzarella, parmesan, and gruyere cheese between two slices of this bread for an elevated grilled cheese sandwich to serve alongside tomato bisque. This garlic toast would also be a great substitute for rye or sourdough for your next classic patty melt.