Which Keurig Is Your Best Bet For Hotter Coffee?

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Ever noticed how your cuppa Keurig seems to go lukewarm before you even got to the creamer? You aren't alone — lots of people have noticed this, and for good reasons. According to Keurig's website, the company believes that the optimal brewing temperature for hot beverages is at 192 degrees Fahrenheit. Toasty, but there are two problems with this. First, scientists believe that the best temperature for extracting coffee's flavor is actually closer to 203 degrees Fahrenheit. And second, some people, like the wife of this Reddit user, prefer their coffee as close to boiling as it can get. In that case, the regular K-Mini, K-Classic, or K-Slim won't do. You'll need the help of the more premium Keurigs.

For a hot cup, turn to Keurig machines that come with a temperature control dial. These are the ones in the K-Supreme series (the K-Elite, despite having temperature control, can only be adjusted cooler instead of hotter, with a brewing range between 187 and 192 degrees Fahrenheit). With the exception of the base model that brews with one fixed temperature, the K-Supreme Plus and K-Supreme Plus SMART both have this nifty feature. On the K-Supreme Plus, you can brew using one of three heat settings. Frustratingly, Keurig doesn't disclose either in the manual or on the control panel what temperatures the three settings are at, but a Redditor has experimented and found that the hottest it got was roughly 185 degrees Fahrenheit in the cup.

For maximum heat, you need to get the Plus SMART model. This one offers six temperature settings, with a Max Hot setting of between 203 to 206 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an email from Keurig customer service, as reported by a customer on Reddit. This is only on paper, mind you. As we'll later learn, results may vary.