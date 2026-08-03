The Ideal Oven Temperature To Cook Fall-Off-The-Bone Riblets

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There's nothing like a great rack of ribs, whether they're grilled, smoked, or cooked in the oven. But sometimes you just want a bite-sized barbecue treat. Enter riblets, an appetizer-sized rib from a rack that has been sliced in half length-wise. Barbecue chef Jess Pryles, founder of Hardcore Carnivore, judge on the new Food Network series "Pitmasters," and author of the upcoming cookbook "Prime Cuts," shared her tips on how to get these mini morsels just right.

Just like full-sized ribs, riblets require specific technique to get them fall-off-the-bone tender. "I'd cook riblets at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and cook them for a while, maybe two to three hours," Pryles says. "They need time for them to soften and become tender, and the lower temperature allows that to happen without the edges drying out or burning."

The low-and-slow method is great for riblets — and ribs in general — because there is so much collagen and connective tissue that needs time to break down. If you've ever had chewy and tough ribs, there's a chance they were cooked too hot or too fast. Instead, be patient and resist the temptation to raise the temperature. If you notice your riblets drying out, wrap them in foil to keep the moisture in the meat.