Here's Why Your Ribs Are Chewy (And The Easy Fix)

Ribs may be one of the more primal eating experiences, but making sure they aren't chewy involves some of the most precise science demanded by any recipe. There aren't many things more disappointing than babysitting a rack of barbecue ribs for hours, only for them to come off the grill chewy anyway. Full of tough connective tissue and requiring a clean bite to easily tear off the bone, chewy ribs aren't just unpleasant, they are borderline inedible. So if you've suffered this tragic fate, know that there are usually two big culprits. Either you skipped removing the membrane under the ribs, or you just didn't cook them long enough.

The membrane, also called the "silver skin" of the ribs, is the easier fix, as it only takes a minute and makes a big difference. First, you just need to loosen one end of the membrane to get a hold of it. This can be done with any flat, narrow piece of kitchen equipment, with a table knife being a good option. It's also easier to get under the membrane on the meat between the ribs. One you've jimmied under the membrane and it has started to release, it should be easy to peel off. The membrane won't take much meat with it even if you rip pretty strongly, so don't be shy. You may just need to use a paper towel or pair of gloves to help grip it, since the membrane can be slippery.