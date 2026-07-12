Save Your Grill Grates From A Sticky BBQ Sauce Mess With This Clever Pro Tip

Grilling season is upon us, and it isn't really a barbecue without barbecue sauce. Most options you'll find in the grocery store — like the barbecue sauces we tried, tested and ranked — include a sweetener like sugar, honey, or molasses, making these sauces prone to sticking. So how do you prevent saucy barbecued meats from sticking to your grill? We turned to Christie Vanover, champion pitmaster for Team Girls Can Grill and contestant on Food Network's "Pitmasters" — hosted by Andrew Zimmern and premiering July 13th, 2026 — to help home cooks avoid a sticky situation.

According to Vanover, preventing stickiness is all about timing. "It's best to add the sauce at the end of the cook," she explains. So focus on cooking the meat well, then add sauce as you approach the end of the cooking process. Vanover continues, "start by brushing the top of the meat. Let the sauce cook onto the meat for at least 5 minutes. Then, flip the meat over and sauce the other side." Letting the sauce heat up and reduce down helps it become less sticky, meaning the sauce will stay on the meat and not on your grill grates.

While adding oil might help other sticky items release from your grill or pan, it won't work with barbecue sauce. "Because barbecue sauce is liquid, adding oil to the grate won't really prevent it from sticking," Vanover adds. You should oil your food, not the grill grates, to avoid flare-ups, and adding oil to barbecue sauce will just make a bigger mess.