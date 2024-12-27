The Best Way To Prevent BBQ Sauce From Sticking To Your Grill

There are a wealth of grilling tips and tricks to ensure your food perfectly comes off the grill every time. Some are easy like letting your meat rest for around five minutes before throwing it on the grill. All you need to do is literally sit there, along with your meat (the goal is to get it to a uniform, room temperature for even cooking). Other tips take a little more skill, like trimming excess fat and not over-oiling your meat. Of course, a healthy dose of marbling is what gives your meat that mouth-watering flavor, but too much fat risks burning the whole enterprise down. You do not want a fat cap melting into your grill and causing a skyscraper of flames to get a hold of your perfectly grilled meat. So trim that fat, people.

At the end of the day, you want to make sure your grill is piping hot before you put any meat on it. Not only will this help prevent your barbecue from sticking; along with Christie Vanover's tip, it will also help sterilize the grill. So fire up that baby, close the lid, and wait about 10-15 minutes to get it to the desired temperature. Once you get on a grilling roll we recommend investing in an instant-read thermometer, like the one from Alpha Grillers. If you want to be really fancy, there are pricier WiFi-enabled thermometers that send the data straight to your phone.