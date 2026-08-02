Customers Agree: These Are The 9 Best Chain Restaurant Desserts
Chain restaurants are known for providing a well-rounded dining experience — from alcoholic beverages or crisp soft drinks to filling appetizers and entrees — with a more affordable price tag. One of the best parts of going out to dinner is being able to order a dessert, and chain restaurants tend to have some of the best ones.
There are millions of desserts out there, and everyone has an opinion on them. Some diners want super sweet desserts, some yearn for chocolate, and some crave fruity concoctions. The beauty of chain restaurants is that you are bound to find one that fits the bill for exactly the type of dessert you are craving. But in a world saturated with chain restaurants, how are you to know which desserts are actually worth ordering?
Well, you trust the people who have eaten them. Utilizing social media reviews and online ratings, we compiled a list of the top 10 best desserts you can find at your favorite classic chains. From pie to cheesecake, from chocolate to strawberry — whatever you are craving, your fellow restaurant goers are here to send you in the right direction.
Best Cookie Skillet: Chili's
Chili's is experiencing a renaissance in the chain restaurant industry. As of April 2026, Chili's became the second-largest casual dining chain in the United States, overtaking Olive Garden and clinching the second-place seat, right behind Texas Roadhouse. Many people credit the surge in Chili's popularity to Gen Z, or to customers' love of the Triple Dipper, or even to the chain's massive (and affordable) margaritas. Just as many customers say Chili's cookie skillet is one of the reasons they love the chain so much.
Chili's Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie is topped with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream and hot fudge. Fans of the chain say this dessert is the ultimate after-dinner treat, especially if you are looking to grab a few extra spoons and have everyone at the table dig in. The chocolate chip cookie is gooey and melty under the scoop of vanilla ice cream, and yet the edges of the cookie manage to stay crunchy in the skillet it is baked in.
Lovers of this decadent dessert treat themselves to it for special occasions, like birthdays, and others consider Chili's a guilty pleasure. Whatever your opinion of chain restaurants, this skillet cookie from Chili's is sure to be one worth a try — and if you are a Chili's insider and know about its secret menu, you may be able to ask your server to bring you a Molten Skillet Cookie, which is a recent viral Chili's sensation: the chain's beloved skillet cookie stacked with its other classic dessert, the Molten Chocolate Cake. Fans love the skillet cookie so much, they are finding ways to make it more irresistible.
Best Cheesecake: Cheesecake Factory's Strawberry Cheesecake
The Cheesecake Factory is well known for its long menu, many pages of which include many decadent cheesecakes. According to frequenters of the Factory, the best cheesecake the chain has to offer is its Strawberry Cheesecake.
The Strawberry Cheesecake is actually the chain's Original cheesecake — which is a creamy cheesecake atop a classic graham cracker crust — topped with glazed fresh strawberries. According to the Factory, Strawberry has been its most popular flavor for more than 45 years, which comes as no surprise when you see what online reviews are saying about the dessert. Popular food influencer Jonny Manganello, or JonnyCakes — contestant of Netflix's reality show "Is It Cake?" — gave the strawberry cheesecake a four out of five stars in a YouTube ranking, noting that the only thing keeping it from getting five stars is that it does not have the delectable sour cream topping that the Original cheesecake flavor has.
The popularity of this slice comes from the juiciness of the strawberries combined with the creaminess of the cheesecake filling. Like JonnyCakes, fans of the cheesecake want more, which is why there are a ton of attempts to imitate the cheesecake via home-cooked recipes. In fact, the flavor was so popular that The Cheesecake Factory even made it into an ice cream as part of the chain's Cheesecake Factory at Home line.
Best One-of-a-Kind: Din Tai Fung's Chocolate Xiao Long Bao
Din Tai Fung has become a global phenomenon, banking (on average) $27.4 million per year per location in the United States. On social media, the establishment has gone viral for its long wait times as well as its various Taiwanese- and Chinese-inspired dishes. At the top of the list is their Chocolate Xiao Long Bao.
Traditional xiao long bao are savory soup dumplings, but Din Tai Fung puts a spin on them by making them a sweet treat. Served in a bamboo steamer, this dessert includes a chocolate truffle wrapped in a layer of mochi, both of which are then wrapped in the dumpling wrapper. Each dumpling has 18 folds, as is Din Tai Fung's standard.
Diners love the chain's Chocolate Xiao Long Bao, enough to order them twice in one sitting. An extra hack is to order them with the sweet salted cream, which is the equivalent of adding sea salt when cooking with chocolate for cookies — the salt elevates the chocolate taste for an unforgettable bite. This Din Tai Fung dessert is not one that you could find at every other chain restaurant, which is likely why it is so well-desired by restaurant goers.
Best OG Classic: Applebee's Triple Chocolate Meltdown
Applebee's Triple Chocolate Meltdown has been on the menu since around 1998, when chocolate lava cakes first started to become popular, and chain restaurants were jumping at the opportunity to add one to their menus. According to Applebee's menu, the Triple Chocolate Meltdown is a chocolate cake filled with fudge and drizzled with even more hot fudge. The chain serves it with vanilla ice cream on the side.
This dessert is a cult classic. Popular for almost three decades, the Triple Chocolate Meltdown still gets raving reviews from diners, who believe it is always perfect. The cake is moist, and the drudge of warm chocolate filling that oozes out of it makes it even more so. "It's definitely a must-try for any chocolate lover!" said an online review.
According to customers, the Triple Chocolate Meltdown is the perfect late-night snack to satisfy your cravings, and its decadence even leaves some diners absolutely speechless. Others take their dedication to the dessert even further, saying enjoying the chocolate lava cake is actually a way of life. Customers certainly consider this dessert one of the best.
Best Mega-Indulgent: Carrabba's Sogno Di Cioccolata
This one is for the true chocolate lovers: Carrabba's Sogno Di Cioccolata translates to "Chocolate Dream," according to the restaurant, and many diners say it fulfills that prophecy. This dessert went viral back in 2025, with many food influencers doing video reviews on their platforms to highlight the indulgence of this dessert. The Sogno Di Cioccolata is a fudge brownie topped with chocolate mousse, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup.
The dessert is rich and decadent, perfect for those who believe there is no such thing as too much chocolate. Some home cooks have gone so far as to search online for copycat recipes so they could make the dessert at home, and some diners have gone to Carrabba's locations where the servers refused to let them complete their meals without trying the Chocolate Dream dessert. Of course, it turned out to be a great recommendation, as many online who have tried this dessert consider it life-changing.
Carrabba's original restaurant — established in 1986 before the company was franchised — also includes Kahlúa in the fudge brownie, which is slightly different from the versions served at the chain's other locations. The addition of the Kahlúa amplifies the chocolate flavor. Patrons rave about the original Carrabba's and the franchise version of the Sogno Di Cioccolata fairly equally, everyone agreeing that the dessert is, in fact, dreamlike.
Best Cake: Mastro's Warm Butter Cake
The dawn of Mastro's warm Signature Personal Warm Butter Cake — which is served with vanilla ice cream and raspberry sauce– happened sometime in the early 2000s, when the chain introduced the cake on its menu. The dessert quickly gained popularity and favorable reviews, beginning in part with a feature on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" in 2014, when the family dined at the popular steakhouse chain and ordered the classic dessert.
Customers consider this dessert a must-try when dining at Mastro's, and others label it exquisite, adding high praise that they would dine at Mastro's just to eat this cake. There are myriad recipes online attempting to recreate the dessert, which is warm and buttery, with a tart sweetness added from the raspberry sauce.
The chain restaurant capitalizes on the cake's popularity by releasing seasonal versions. During past autumn seasons, for example, the restaurant offered a cinnamon and pecan version; in the summers, the chain has offered a lemon blueberry butter cake. Many consider it a flawless, crave-worthy dessert. Whether it is a seasonal variation or the original butter cake, customers think it's the best butter cake on the market.
Best When You're Feeling Fancy: The Capital Grille Crème Brûlée
Crème brûlée feels like an elevated dessert for most people, and it is widely considered gourmet for a lot of reasons — the technique and tools used to make it, the French name, and even the crackle of the sugar top. Regardless of the reason, it is clear that people love a crème brûlée, and customers especially love the one from The Capital Grille.
The Capital Grille's crème brûlée is traditional: It is a vanilla bean custard (made with real vanilla beans, according to the company's website) served with berries. Customers consider it incomparable and — perhaps most importantly — some add that it is authentic to what a crème brûlée should taste like. Patrons especially praise the crunch on the sugar topping.
While there are recipes online trying to duplicate this very special dessert, the love for The Capital Grille's crème brûlée goes even further than that. In fact, it goes so far that the chain restaurant itself released the fan-favorite recipe online so customers can make it the way the restaurant does. "Few desserts make an impression like crème brûlée," reads the recipe. "We are delighted to share our recipe with you." Whether you go in person or remake the recipe at home, this is a fancy, delicious dessert worth trying. The coconut cream pie is worth saving room for, too.
Best Milkshake: Black Tap's Brooklyn Blackout
If you have ever seen viral videos and photos of a grand milkshake with chocolate frosting on the rim, mini chocolate chips stuck to it, and a mountain of whipped cream and whole chocolate brownies stacked on the top, then you have seen BlackTap's Brooklyn Blackout Milkshake. The company actually refers to the Blackout as one of its "CrazyShakes" concoctions due to its clear indulgence.
Another dessert labeled perfect for chocolate lovers, the Blackout is rich with chocolate flavor and spans a variety of textures — a crunch from the chocolate chips, a chewiness from the brownies, and a silky smoothness from the shake itself. BlackTap's milkshakes have been popular since 2015, when the chain first opened in SoHo in New York City. The restaurant has since become a chain, having more than 20 locations across not just the United States, but the globe. Customers are glad for the expansion, as many people love the milkshakes, especially the Brooklyn Blackout.
Many customers share the CrazyShake amongst their table, as its imposing size is often too much for one person to finish, though it is a great bang for your buck. The Brooklyn Blackout has even been known to convert milkshake skeptics into milkshake lovers because of its extravagance and delicious taste. BlackTap's Brooklyn Blackout seems to have earned its virality — and its 10 out of 10 rating from many customers.
Best Pie: Perkins Chocolate French Silk Pie
Perkins has been around since 1958, but the Perkins bakeshop, which features its iconic pies, was created in 1986. The Chocolate French Silk Pie is a fan favorite because it is creamier and richer than other chocolate pies, especially at Perkins; some customers even describe the silkiness as tender on the palate. Perkins' variation of the silk pie includes a chocolate filling, whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls sprinkled over top.
This pie is particularly good for those who value a lot of sweetness in their treats — Perkins Chocolate French Silk Pie leans sweeter and more chocolatey than some other desserts, and patrons seem to like that. The crust is flaky and crunchy, a welcome texture variation from the chocolate filling. One customer even rated it a 92 out of 100.
Other food reviewers consider the pie flawless and express excitement for every next bite, and still others have been eating this classic dessert since they were children, and they still love it as adults. Perkins certainly has the nostalgia factor going for it, but the Chocolate French Silk Pie — which is gorgeously presented — is popular with customers based on its own flavors and textures.
Methodology
For a restaurant to be included on this list, it needed to have 20 or more locations to be considered a chain. Then, it was up to reviews. Many chain restaurants have wide-ranging dessert menus, and some can be hits while others are subpar. The desserts on this list had to have widely positive reviews across various social media and online review sites. Desserts are not hard to come by at chain restaurants, but the ones on this list excel in their categories, whether because not many other chains make a similar dessert, or because it is simply too extravagant to miss out on.