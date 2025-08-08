How Netflix's Popular Reality Show 'Is It Cake?' Landed In Hot Water

If you aren't already familiar with the Netflix show "Is It Cake?," then maybe you've seen the many viral videos of cakes disguised as other items that flooded social media feeds a few years ago. The premise is simple, fun, and a little bit silly. That's why it was surprising when the show got caught up in some interesting controversy with the very first episode.

Netflix premiered the reality competition show "Is It Cake?" on March 18, 2022. The rules of the show are straightforward: bakers decorate hyper-realistic cakes and compete to fool a panel of judges. If the judges can tell which of the items is cake, the baker is eliminated. If the judges are successfully fooled, then the baker gets to move on to the next round. The premiere episode's controversy stemmed from one contestant named Jonny Manganello, a professional baker who built a substantial online following for his incredibly realistic cakes shared on TikTok.

"Is It Cake?" is a show built for people like Jonny, but the contestant was swiftly hit with cheating accusations when his episode aired. Essentially, what happened was the contestants were tasked with creating a cake that looks like a taco, and they were given access to the real tacos that would be in the lineup as a reference point. Jonny took small cubes of electric-red gelatin and added them to one of the real tacos to fool the judges. Because the gelatin so clearly wasn't tomatoes, the idea was that the judges would immediately assume that was the cake.