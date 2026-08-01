The 18 Best High-Protein Dinners You Can Buy At Walmart, According To Customers

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Those looking for quick, high-protein dinners need look no further than Walmart, which has plenty of tempting options. We found several stand-out dinners with 20 or more grams of protein per serving (which is often the entire container or package) that Walmart customers rated highly. They come from eight different brands, and all include different flavor combinations.

While we looked at some ready-made meals from around the whole store, everything that ultimately made our list comes from the frozen food aisle and requires microwaving or oven baking. While most are single-serve frozen meals, we managed to find one family-sized meal to include as well. If you have dietary concerns, a little label reading might be prudent before you get excited about something with 42 grams of protein per serving because some of these are also high in fat, carbs, and sodium. But with 18 well-rated, high-protein dinners at Walmart to choose from, we think you're going to find several options to love.