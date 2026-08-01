The 18 Best High-Protein Dinners You Can Buy At Walmart, According To Customers
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Those looking for quick, high-protein dinners need look no further than Walmart, which has plenty of tempting options. We found several stand-out dinners with 20 or more grams of protein per serving (which is often the entire container or package) that Walmart customers rated highly. They come from eight different brands, and all include different flavor combinations.
While we looked at some ready-made meals from around the whole store, everything that ultimately made our list comes from the frozen food aisle and requires microwaving or oven baking. While most are single-serve frozen meals, we managed to find one family-sized meal to include as well. If you have dietary concerns, a little label reading might be prudent before you get excited about something with 42 grams of protein per serving because some of these are also high in fat, carbs, and sodium. But with 18 well-rated, high-protein dinners at Walmart to choose from, we think you're going to find several options to love.
Devour Big Bowl Spicy Gochujang Pork Mac & Cheese
If you're serious about protein, Devour has several great high-protein dinner options. In fact, Devour Big Bowl Spicy Gochujang Pork Mac & Cheese is the meal with the most protein on our list. It has a whopping 42 grams of protein per serving (the whole container), which is 82% of the daily value. Reviewers are impressed in general with the Devour brand, and this is a good example.
This is far more intense than your regular bowl of shell mac and cheese, as it contains shredded pork, red bell peppers, and is flavored with gochujang sauce. Plus, there's not only cheddar cheese here but also mozzarella. Customers compliment the tender meat and say it's filling, with a perfect spiciness level without being too hot. One complaint, though, is its high saturated fat content.
Devour Big Bowl Spicy Fried Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Glaze
If you're in more of a rice than a pasta mood, you might want to try the Devour Big Bowl Spicy Fried Chicken with Sweet and Spicy Glaze. It only has half as much protein as the other Devour meal we mentioned (21 grams), but it's still a high-protein dinner inspired by Asian flavors. Reviewers are impressed with the flavor and how filling it is.
It contains rice and spicy fried white meat chicken, along with edamame, carrots, red bell peppers, and onions. Then there's a sweet and spicy glaze on top that packs quite a kick. So, expect some heat. Meanwhile, the veggies balance and complete the meal. Some reviewers were taken aback by some nutrition stats, like its sugar and sodium content.
Marie Callender's Meat Lasagna
Marie Callender's has a lot of great individual frozen meals, and its Meat Lasagna is the only family-sized meal that made our list. It comes with about 4½ servings, each with 23 grams of protein. Several reviewers say they like this one better than Stouffer's and other brands and that it's close to homemade. Plus, they say it's bigger and less expensive than some of the other brands.
Not only does this lasagna contain ground beef, but it also has pork sausage to provide extra flavor. It's made with marinara sauce and topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese that gets nice and brown as you bake it. Reviewers mention that it is very meaty with tasty cheese and has a slightly sweet flavor; they also say it's greasy.
Vital Pursuit Chicken & Spinach Garlic Alfredo Pasta Bowl
Not only does the Vital Pursuit Chicken & Spinach Garlic Alfredo Pasta Bowl contain 31 grams of protein, but it also boasts 12 grams of fiber. So, it's a solid choice for those out there who are also following the trend of fibermaxxing but are looking for a quick meal. Many reviewers say it's their favorite Vital Pursuit meal and one of the best microwave pasta meals they've tried. It's good enough that some want to eat it over and over.
This cavatappi pasta bowl has grilled white meat, spinach, and red bell peppers. Then, it's covered with a garlicky Alfredo sauce. Reviewers like getting tender cavatappi pasta instead of fettuccine with Alfredo sauce for a change. While it's good on its own, a few have also made additions like adding more veggies or black pepper.
Hungry-Man Home-Style Meatloaf
If you're a fan of Hungry-Man meals, one high-protein one that Walmart customers seem to like is the Home-Style Meatloaf. All the meal items in this classic TV dinner come together to provide 22 grams of protein for the entire package. Reviewers don't claim that the meatloaf tastes homemade, but they still like it and say that the meal is filling. It's a good choice for those looking for an old standby but who also want something high in protein.
Not only do you get two pieces of gravy-covered meatloaf, but you also get mashed potatoes and gravy, a mixture of crisp green beans, carrots, and corn, and a chocolate brownie for dessert. This meal is such a popular choice for meatloaf lovers that some reviewers say it often goes out of stock at their grocery store.
Stouffer's Chicken Pesto Rigatoni
Stouffer's Chicken Pesto Rigatoni has 24 grams of protein and is one of two pesto-flavored items on our list. Reviewers say that it's better than what some restaurants offer without having to pay as much or wait as long to eat it. Some even wish there were a family-sized version.
This rigatoni pasta dish includes white meat chicken in a creamy Parmesan, Asiago, and Romano cheese sauce infused with basil-based pesto and garlic. Fans say the pasta is perfectly al dente and the chicken is tender. The pesto appeals to those who like theirs strong and bold. Several people who regularly buy this say they add veggies or eat it with a salad and fruit for a better-balanced meal.
Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak
Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak is one of two Salisbury steak choices on our list. Both have similar amounts of protein, with this one having 21 grams per package. They're a standard favorite filling TV dinner that many have been buying for years, which is why some reviewers say that they can sometimes be difficult to get.
Being a Hungry-Man meal, it comes with plenty of food, including two grill-branded pieces of Salisbury steak topped with mushroom and onion gravy. Many longtime fans of this meal find the meat suits their tastes better than other brands. It also comes with mashed potatoes and high-quality green beans. Plus, you get a bonus brownie for dessert, but it can be tempting to eat first since you're supposed to remove it about halfway through the cooking process.
Healthy Choice Café Steamers Grilled Chicken Pesto With Vegetables
The other chicken and pesto option on our list is Healthy Choice Café Steamers Grilled Chicken Pesto With Vegetables. While it's on the lower end of protein content on our list with just 20 grams, that's still 28% of the daily value for protein. Many reviewers count this as a favorite Healthy Choice meal, liking that they're both on the healthier side and tasty. They say they're good enough to eat in regular rotation.
It's a rotini pasta dish topped with grilled chicken, spinach, yellow squash, and green zucchini. Rather than having multiple cheeses like the other pesto pasta on our list, this garlicky basil pesto sauce only uses Parmesan. Reviewers like the sauce, as well as the taste and texture of both the pasta and chicken.
Hungry Man Boneless Fried Chicken
We ranked the Hungry-Man Boneless Fried Chicken meal toward the top of our list of best Hungry-Man frozen dinners. Fans of this classic comfort meal praise the good portion size relative to its price and often buy it regularly. Some even eat it multiple times a week because it's an eternal favorite.
This TV dinner has 27 grams of protein per container. There are two pieces of boneless fried white meat chicken, side dishes of fresh-tasting whole-kernel corn and mashed potatoes, along with a brownie. Reviewers who count it as a favorite like the texture of the meat and how filling it is, even for the hungriest of hungry men. It's never going to taste like homemade, but it's a top-notch TV-dinner meal when you need something tasty, fast, and filling.
Healthy Choice Café Steamers Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Another customer favorite from Healthy Choice at Walmart is the Café Steamers Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, which has 21 grams of protein per container. Fans of this meal often stock up on it, saying that they like the nutrition content, flavor, and how handy it is. Some say it tastes as good as homemade Alfredo sauce but with far less effort.
The classic chicken fettuccine noodle dish features crisp broccoli and Alfredo sauce made with Parmesan cheese. Several reviewers mention they like that the sauce is underneath the other ingredients. The top ingredients steam, and then you mix it all together after the cooking process. Customers like that the steamed broccoli stays firm with the perfect level of crunch, the sauce is creamy, the chicken is tender, and the noodles have the right texture.
Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
For yet another good high-protein meal choice with Alfredo sauce but without noodles, many Walmart reviewers like Healthy Choice Simply Steamers Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo. Replacing the noodles with extra broccoli and meat brings the protein content up to 25 grams per container. Reviewers with specific dietary needs often choose this because it's tasty but still fits their diet plan. Since it doesn't contain any pasta, they also sometimes use it as a meal starter, adding it to pasta or rice. They say it's still good as it comes, while other reviewers mention adding garlic or other seasonings since it has none.
The meal has grilled white meat chicken, broccoli florets, and Alfredo sauce with Parmesan and Romano cheeses. Reviewers find the chicken chunks to be a good size and like how fresh the broccoli tastes. The website product listing also says that it contains nothing artificial.
Stouffer's Salisbury Steak
The other Salisbury steak meal that made our list is Stouffer's Salisbury Steak. It took the No. 5 spot in our ranking list of Stouffer's frozen dinners and has 22 grams of protein per container. Customers find this TV dinner satisfying, delicious, and affordable. It seems to be a favorite comfort meal for people who can't cook for themselves or want something nice without having the time to cook. Plus, they say it tastes as they think Salisbury steak should.
The meat comes topped with onion gravy and is served atop a mound of macaroni and cheese. Those who enjoy this meal say that the macaroni is both soft and fresh, while the Salisbury steak is firm yet tender and free from gristle. While plenty use this as a complete meal, others add veggies, a salad, and fruit to balance it out.
Stouffer's Classic Meatloaf
Stouffer's Classic Meatloaf for one has more reviews on Walmart than any other meal on our list (over 13,000), which shows just how popular it is with customers. This TV dinner comfort classic also has 20 grams of protein per package, making it attractive for those concerned with protein macros. Customers who enjoy this dinner say that it tastes like a real home-cooked meatloaf meal without the hassle of making the real thing. Even if it's not your recipe, it's still satisfying.
The meal includes meatloaf topped with beef gravy, served alongside mashed potatoes. The meatloaf contains green peppers, onion, garlic, and plenty of other flavorful ingredients. Unlike with lots of TV dinners where the mashed potatoes taste as if they come from a reconstituted mix, reviewers say these taste like real mashed potatoes. Additionally, the meatloaf is thick, meaty, flavorful, and lacks gristle.
Devour Big Bowl White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon
Devour Big Bowl White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon takes third place on our ranked list of best frozen mac and cheese brands. It also ties for being the item with the second-highest amount of protein on our list since it has 37 grams per container. Fans of this dish say that it's filling and tastes nothing like boxed mac and cheese but more like homemade.
Rather than elbow macaroni, the pasta in this dish is spiral-curl-shaped gemelli pasta, which has plenty of surface area for the cheese sauce to cling to. It comes with thick white cheddar and Parmesan cheese sauce and plenty of applewood smoked bacon. Reviewers say the sauce is velvety and creamy with the flavor of real cheese, while the bacon has a rich, smoky flavor without being too salty.
Vital Pursuit White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Broccoli Bowl
The Vital Pursuit White Cheddar Mac & Cheese Broccoli Bowl offers macaroni lovers a non-meat option. Yet, it still provides 21 grams of protein. Reviewers say that the extra protein helps the macaroni feel more satisfying than macaroni or a lower-calorie meal often does. Additionally, they say that it tastes more like something you'd make yourself than a frozen meal.
The Vermont white cheddar cheese sauce contains Parmesan cheese, while the cavatappi pasta contains pea protein isolate for even more protein. Plus, you get plenty of broccoli florets. Customers enjoy the flavor and texture of the dish as well as how cheesy it is. Granted, some people do like to add extra seasonings, like garlic, to give it a little extra boost.
Yellowstone Beef and Cheese Pasta Bake Frozen Meals for One
Plenty of people really enjoy the Yellowstone Beef and Cheese Pasta Bake Frozen Meals for One. It's the other high-protein dinner from Walmart that ties for the second-highest amount of protein per serving: 37 grams. Reviewers say that it's better than many frozen dinners, with some even saying that it tastes homemade.
This meal uses ridged cavatappi pasta and a beefy tomato sauce topped with plenty of melty cheddar cheese. Fans of the dish mention that the pasta has a good texture, plenty of meat, and the perfect amount of spice and sauce. It's also very filling. In fact, some people haven't been able to eat the whole thing and suggest turning it into two meals, eating it with a side of salad or fruit.
Scott & Jon's Frozen Meals Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Scott & Jon's Frozen Meals Shrimp Alfredo Pasta is the only seafood dish that made our list. It comes in at 25 grams of protein and claims to have no artificial flavors or colors. Fans of the dish say it's a restaurant-quality comfort meal, and others say it's better than Olive Garden's shrimp Alfredo.
This Parmesan-based Alfredo sauce dish uses penne pasta and also includes broccoli florets and shrimp. Customers say the ingredients in the dish are well-proportioned. It has tons of large shrimp that don't turn rubbery, the pasta has the perfect texture, the broccoli has more florets than stems, and the sauce is rich and creamy. Plus, it's filling without needing to add anything else like a salad.
Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Grilled Chicken Marinara With Parmesan
The Healthy Choice Cafe Steamers Grilled Chicken Marinara With Parmesan is a best seller and offers 20 grams of protein per serving. Customers like that it's a quick, balanced meal for a low price and that it also tastes good.
It uses penne pasta for the base, with a tangy non-sweet marinara sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Those who enjoy this dish like how the steamer system keeps ingredients like the broccoli bright and crisp and prevents the pasta from becoming mushy. While some say it's satisfying on its own, others like to pair it with a side salad or garlic knots.
Methodology
All of the high-protein dinners on our list are listed on the Walmart website in its high-protein dinners section. As there were many to choose from, we included only those with at least 100 ratings that had 4½ stars or higher at the time of writing. We narrowed it down further by looking for ones that had 20 grams of protein per serving or more.
Additionally, we only wanted to include items on our list that could serve as a full dinner. So, if it was just a side like plain macaroni, a meat like chicken nuggets, or an appetizer like potstickers, we omitted it. While breakfast for dinner can certainly be great, we decided not to include high-protein breakfast foods because that's a different article altogether. Healthy Choice and Stouffer's also had quite a lot of candidates for our list. So, we decided to limit our list to just the three highest-rated and most reviewed items from those brands to make it better balanced.