8 Hungry-Man Frozen Dinners, Ranked

Listen, I don't care how avid a home cook you are — you can't deny the convenience of a good frozen dinner, especially after a long day of desk work and carting the kids to and from any number of activities. Obviously, there's no shortage of brands to choose from, and while you could suss out some chef-recommended frozen foods before hitting up the store, I wouldn't blame you for sticking with the brand you've seen in store freezers for decades.

One such brand is Hungry-Man, which debuted in 1973 and doesn't seem to have lost steam since. Sure, its branding may seem a little outdated nowadays, but its message stays the same: If you have a sizable appetite, Hungry-Man promises to satisfy. Time to see whether it's earned its name!

For this ranking, I judged eight meals based on the flavor and texture of each component, the amount of food each meal contained, and whether it seemed filling enough to really satiate a "Hungry Man." Here's how they performed.