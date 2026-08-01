9 Rice-A-Roni Flavors, Ranked

I won't try to speak to anyone else's childhood experience, but as far as mine is concerned, Rice-A-Roni was a mainstay in my house when I was growing up. There was just one catch: My mom exclusively bought the brand's Rice Pilaf. Until doing this taste test, that was the only Rice-A-Roni offering I'd ever had. We can blame my picky childhood tendencies (which would never have touched a different box) for that.

But I'm in my 30s now, and so is my palate. I figured it was high time to remedy my pickiness of ages past by trying the brand's entire lineup — or at least, every box I could find at my local Walmart. I left this taste test with a newfound appreciation for the tasty, easy-to-make side. I won't pick my flavors unscrupulously from now on, but I can confidently say that my childhood favorite has a few new contenders.

I ranked each Rice-a-Roni offering based on how well its stated flavor notes came through, how natural its flavors were, and how universally appealing the offering was. Here's how they performed.