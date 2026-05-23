The Ultra-Flavorful Butter That Turns Rice-A-Roni Into A Gourmet Side Dish
Some of the most comforting dinners can come out of a box. To that end, Rice-A-Roni is a convenient, cost-effective offering for filling bellies on busy weeknights — and especially on a budget. But, just because a dish is wallet-friendly doesn't mean it should cut corners on flavor. Thankfully, one of the quickest and most delicious ingredients to upgrade Rice-A-Roni doesn't require any extra prep steps, and home cooks likely already have all the ingredients they need in their fridge. All it takes is a pat of garlic butter.
Compound butter is a versatile and impactful ingredient that can take any dish (Rice-A-Roni, included) to complex, new heights. With a pat of umami-bomb garlic butter, mild rice gets a bold kick. The directions on Rice-A-Roni's packaging advise that you begin by toasting the dry rice-pasta mixture in butter or margarine. Instead of using regular butter, simply swap in garlic butter. As the rice and pasta toast, they'll take on those pungent, savory flavors for a one-step infusion. It's flavorful and inherently elevated compared to shaking dried garlic powder into the pan. Plus, since butter is already required, this ingredient swap won't negatively impact the signature texture of Rice-A-Roni's fluffy, tender rice and toasty, luscious noodles.
To complete the meal, pair your garlic-infused Rice-A-Roni with a broiled steak garnished with a pat of (you guessed it) garlic butter. Or, keep it vegetarian by pairing your Rice-A-Roni with a garlic butter-dressed baked potato and herbed roasted root vegetables. You could even swipe that compound butter over a crusty baguette slice for instant garlic bread.
Garlic compound butter easily elevates boxed Rice-A-Roni
Feel free to take a cue from our three-ingredient garlic butter recipe, which comes together in just five minutes. To make it, mix softened salted butter, minced garlic cloves, and fresh minced parsley until thoroughly combined. Stored covered in the fridge, it'll keep for weeks. Alternatively, since Rice-A-Roni's included seasoning mix can be fairly salty on its own, you could assemble the compound butter using unsalted butter, adding a pinch of sea salt as desired for greater control over its tasting profile. You could even introduce herbs like basil or aromatics like shallots.
Don't have any of the boxed stuff stocked in your pantry? Foodies can whip up a homemade version of Rice-A-Roni using just four ingredients: broken vermicelli noodles, long-grain white rice, chicken or veggie broth, and garlic butter. Simply toast the noodles and rice in a saucepan with the garlic butter until fragrant and crisp. Then, add a splash of broth, bring it to a boil, cover the pot, and let it simmer until the liquid is absorbed and the rice-pasta mixture is tender. This homemade dupe can be a thrifty way to use up any dry pasta odds and ends that might be hanging out in your cabinet. Got half a box of orzo and a few leftover farfalle? Turn them into Rice-A-Roni — just don't forget the garlic butter.