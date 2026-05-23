The Ultra-Flavorful Butter That Turns Rice-A-Roni Into A Gourmet Side Dish

Some of the most comforting dinners can come out of a box. To that end, Rice-A-Roni is a convenient, cost-effective offering for filling bellies on busy weeknights — and especially on a budget. But, just because a dish is wallet-friendly doesn't mean it should cut corners on flavor. Thankfully, one of the quickest and most delicious ingredients to upgrade Rice-A-Roni doesn't require any extra prep steps, and home cooks likely already have all the ingredients they need in their fridge. All it takes is a pat of garlic butter.

Compound butter is a versatile and impactful ingredient that can take any dish (Rice-A-Roni, included) to complex, new heights. With a pat of umami-bomb garlic butter, mild rice gets a bold kick. The directions on Rice-A-Roni's packaging advise that you begin by toasting the dry rice-pasta mixture in butter or margarine. Instead of using regular butter, simply swap in garlic butter. As the rice and pasta toast, they'll take on those pungent, savory flavors for a one-step infusion. It's flavorful and inherently elevated compared to shaking dried garlic powder into the pan. Plus, since butter is already required, this ingredient swap won't negatively impact the signature texture of Rice-A-Roni's fluffy, tender rice and toasty, luscious noodles.

To complete the meal, pair your garlic-infused Rice-A-Roni with a broiled steak garnished with a pat of (you guessed it) garlic butter. Or, keep it vegetarian by pairing your Rice-A-Roni with a garlic butter-dressed baked potato and herbed roasted root vegetables. You could even swipe that compound butter over a crusty baguette slice for instant garlic bread.