Rice-A-Roni Tastes Better When You Start Boiling It In This Flavorful Liquid
Rice-A-Roni makes an excellent dish to serve on the side of your favorite entrees or combine with proteins for a full meal in itself. There are several different flavors to choose from, among which include chicken, beef, cheddar broccoli, creamy four cheese, and more. While these boxed mixes of rice, vermicelli, and a powdered "special seasoning" mix generally require only butter or margarine and water to come to life in your pan, there are several other delicious ingredients you can use to upgrade Rice-A-Roni. Swap broth in place of water to amp up the flavor of your Rice-A-Roni exponentially.
This easy upgrade can be done with any flavor of Rice-A-Roni and complementary broth of your choosing, whether store-bought or homemade. Considering that a classic chicken-flavored Rice-A-Roni already includes chicken broth in the dried mix, this easily combines with the butter and water to make a delightful chicken-forward side dish. Using a homemade chicken stock recipe, however, adds even more poultry taste to your rice.
A basic broth will have roughly the same consistency as plain water, so you don't have to worry about this affecting the rice's texture, either. It's also a great way to use rotisserie chicken. Strip the meat from the bones and use the carcass to prepare a homemade chicken broth, and then add the pieces of pre-cooked chicken meat to your Rice-A-Roni for a well-rounded and protein-rich meal. You don't have to limit yourself to chicken, though.
More ways to upgrade your Rice-A-Roni
With so many flavors of Rice-A-Roni and broth to choose from, the possibilities are limitless. Chicken broth is easy to make on your own or find at the grocery store, but think of the opportunities for a beef-based broth. This would make a great swap in place of water with a beef-flavored Rice-A-Roni, but could also suit a long grain and wild rice flavor or even a cheese and broccoli variety. All the rich, meaty flavors would incorporate into the rice for an even more fulfilling dish.
If you're a fan of making your own compound butter at home, go a step further and use this in place of margarine. The combination of a homemade broth and a butter flavored with your favorite spices, seasonings, and sauces would be the ultimate upgrade to any box of Rice-A-Roni. Keep the taste profile in mind to pair it on the side of a complementary entree or top the rice off with added proteins and other ingredients.
For example, you can make a chicken-and-garlic-flavored Rice-A-Roni using chicken broth instead of water and garlic and herb compound butter in lieu of plain butter. Serve this on the side of a grilled garlic and herb chicken breast and sautéed veggies for an unbeatable meal. Rice-A-Roni is a kitchen staple that helps streamline mealtime, while still leaving room for culinary creativity to add even more mouthwatering taste and nutritional value.