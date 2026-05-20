Rice-A-Roni Tastes Better When You Start Boiling It In This Flavorful Liquid

Rice-A-Roni makes an excellent dish to serve on the side of your favorite entrees or combine with proteins for a full meal in itself. There are several different flavors to choose from, among which include chicken, beef, cheddar broccoli, creamy four cheese, and more. While these boxed mixes of rice, vermicelli, and a powdered "special seasoning" mix generally require only butter or margarine and water to come to life in your pan, there are several other delicious ingredients you can use to upgrade Rice-A-Roni. Swap broth in place of water to amp up the flavor of your Rice-A-Roni exponentially.

This easy upgrade can be done with any flavor of Rice-A-Roni and complementary broth of your choosing, whether store-bought or homemade. Considering that a classic chicken-flavored Rice-A-Roni already includes chicken broth in the dried mix, this easily combines with the butter and water to make a delightful chicken-forward side dish. Using a homemade chicken stock recipe, however, adds even more poultry taste to your rice.

A basic broth will have roughly the same consistency as plain water, so you don't have to worry about this affecting the rice's texture, either. It's also a great way to use rotisserie chicken. Strip the meat from the bones and use the carcass to prepare a homemade chicken broth, and then add the pieces of pre-cooked chicken meat to your Rice-A-Roni for a well-rounded and protein-rich meal. You don't have to limit yourself to chicken, though.