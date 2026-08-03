Shoppers Love This Chicago Tavern-Style Frozen Pizza More Than Delivery (And It's Cheaper)

Popping a frozen pizza into the oven doesn't have to feel like settling if you're craving delivery. In fact, plenty of customers agree that certain frozen pizzas taste even better than delivery — and one such brand is Home Run Inn. The brand started as a tavern on Chicago's South Side in 1923, serving tavern-style pizza that was a hit among regulars. By the 1960s, the tavern was selling par-baked frozen versions to local grocery stores. Today, the same pies can be found nationwide, and for a cheaper price than what is sold in-house.

According to Home Run Inn fans, the frozen offerings don't taste like any shortcuts were made. The flavor of the toppings and cheese (plus generous portions) has struck a chord among consumers, with some on Instagram writing, "Has that old-fashioned pizza taste. So good!" Some claim to prefer the frozen version over what is served in Home Run Inn's actual restaurants, and the pizza can be purchased for less than an on-the-spot order.

Frozen pizzas can be picked up at outlets like Walmart and Aldi for somewhere between $4 and $7, depending on your location, whereas enjoying a pizza at Home Run Inn can cost a minimum of $11. Yet, the difference doesn't seem to impact the taste. "10/10 every day of the week," wrote a fan on YouTube.