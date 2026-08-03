Shoppers Love This Chicago Tavern-Style Frozen Pizza More Than Delivery (And It's Cheaper)
Popping a frozen pizza into the oven doesn't have to feel like settling if you're craving delivery. In fact, plenty of customers agree that certain frozen pizzas taste even better than delivery — and one such brand is Home Run Inn. The brand started as a tavern on Chicago's South Side in 1923, serving tavern-style pizza that was a hit among regulars. By the 1960s, the tavern was selling par-baked frozen versions to local grocery stores. Today, the same pies can be found nationwide, and for a cheaper price than what is sold in-house.
According to Home Run Inn fans, the frozen offerings don't taste like any shortcuts were made. The flavor of the toppings and cheese (plus generous portions) has struck a chord among consumers, with some on Instagram writing, "Has that old-fashioned pizza taste. So good!" Some claim to prefer the frozen version over what is served in Home Run Inn's actual restaurants, and the pizza can be purchased for less than an on-the-spot order.
Frozen pizzas can be picked up at outlets like Walmart and Aldi for somewhere between $4 and $7, depending on your location, whereas enjoying a pizza at Home Run Inn can cost a minimum of $11. Yet, the difference doesn't seem to impact the taste. "10/10 every day of the week," wrote a fan on YouTube.
A frozen pie giving delivery a run for its money
Not every Home Run Inn pizza sampler is in love with the pie, however. Some have found the tomato sauce to be too sweet or noted that the crust is too dense and crumbly. Others have described the crust as something closer to a cracker. Not to mention the Home Run Inn pizza was recalled in 2022 after some shoppers reported finding metal in packages. Still, the brief hiccup hasn't negatively impacted those who crave an easy pizza that tastes like it came straight from a pizzeria instead of a production facility.
"Our family's favorite pizza! We probably eat four a week! No lie," one customer wrote on Instagram. Since the product stocked in stores nationwide, a taste of Chicago can be sampled regardless of where you're dining. "Being from Chicago and living in Louisiana now, I will tell you I'd eat this over any retail pizza down here," wrote another pizza lover on Instagram. Home Run Inn encourages shoppers to elevate the frozen pizzas at home with added ingredients, sauces, and seasonings. The only remaining point of contention is whether you cut the pie into squares or slices.