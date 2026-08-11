Salted Vs Unsalted Butter: Which Has A Longer Shelf Life?

Standing at the butter section in a grocery store can be overwhelming. From Irish, cultured, grass-fed, plant-based, and even Amish butters, the different types of butter available at various prices are sometimes confusing even for practiced home chefs. While some European-style butters are always worth the money, they aren't necessarily what you need for everyday cooking and baking. But one factor you do really need to consider is whether butter is salted or unsalted, as the salt content affects the butter's shelf life.

Salt has long been used as a means of preserving food. It stops the growth of bacteria by drawing out excess moisture from food, as water is essential for bacteria to grow and multiply. Historically, before the modern invention of refrigeration, salt was used to give food a longer shelf life — especially when it came to making, storing, and transporting butter. Now that we mostly depend on salt in butter for enhanced flavor rather than preservation, the choice between the two is really up to the consumer. But salted butter actually has a longer shelf life than unsalted butter, lasting about five months when refrigerated, whereas unsalted butter's shelf life is about three months.