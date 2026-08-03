Generic Vs Name-Brand Pantry Staples: When Ingredients Make A Higher Price Worth It

When it comes to pantry staples like flour, pasta, canned goods, and cooking oils, a higher price tag doesn't always mean a better product. Many generic versions are made with the same ingredients and produced to the same quality standards as name brands. This makes them often the smarter buy, especially with the rising cost of groceries. However, there are some cases where paying more gets you better ingredients and a product that is truly worth the extra cost.

According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association, consumers bought nearly $283 billion worth of store-brand merchandise in 2025. This saved over $35 billion in the process, since store brands are often a quarter of the price or more than national brands. Many of these products are manufactured in the same facilities that produce brand-name products since they have the equipment and expertise to do so. For that reason, generic staples like flour, sugar, and dry pasta are the better buy. Compare the ingredient labels and, if they're identical or nearly so, there's little reason to pay more for the name brand.

Walmart's Great Value products are produced by well-known brands like Krusteaz, which seems to be behind Great Value pancake mix. Likewise, many Aldi products are also made by popular labels like Teasdale, which appears to manufacture the store's Casa Mamita taco kits. While this information is not often publicized, it can be determined when recalls happen.