Generic Vs Name-Brand Pantry Staples: When Ingredients Make A Higher Price Worth It
When it comes to pantry staples like flour, pasta, canned goods, and cooking oils, a higher price tag doesn't always mean a better product. Many generic versions are made with the same ingredients and produced to the same quality standards as name brands. This makes them often the smarter buy, especially with the rising cost of groceries. However, there are some cases where paying more gets you better ingredients and a product that is truly worth the extra cost.
According to the Private Label Manufacturers Association, consumers bought nearly $283 billion worth of store-brand merchandise in 2025. This saved over $35 billion in the process, since store brands are often a quarter of the price or more than national brands. Many of these products are manufactured in the same facilities that produce brand-name products since they have the equipment and expertise to do so. For that reason, generic staples like flour, sugar, and dry pasta are the better buy. Compare the ingredient labels and, if they're identical or nearly so, there's little reason to pay more for the name brand.
Walmart's Great Value products are produced by well-known brands like Krusteaz, which seems to be behind Great Value pancake mix. Likewise, many Aldi products are also made by popular labels like Teasdale, which appears to manufacture the store's Casa Mamita taco kits. While this information is not often publicized, it can be determined when recalls happen.
When ingredients make name-brand pantry staples worth it
Sometimes, ingredient quality calls for splurging on a name brand product. Compare a jar of Rao's marinara sauce to Walmart's Great Value brand. Rao's costs about four times as much, but it contains just eight ingredients: Italian tomatoes, olive oil, onions, salt, garlic, basil, black pepper, and oregano. Great Value, on the other hand, features tomato puree made from tomato paste and water, along with canola oil, dehydrated seasonings, and citric acid. If you value a simple list of premium ingredients like Italian tomatoes and olive oil, Rao's higher price can be easier to justify.
And that's not the only example. Newman's Own Italian dressing is nearly twice the price of Kroger's Zesty Italian salad dressing. Both are made from water and oil, but Newman's includes Romano cheese and extra virgin olive oil, while Kroger's recipe contains neither. Kroger's also uses high fructose corn syrup, with Newman's Own's sugar being much farther down the list.
Likewise, Kettle & Fire's chicken broth is made with organic chicken bones, vegetables, herbs, and mushrooms, while the Great Value brand contains natural flavor, yeast extract, and vegetable juice concentrates at about a third of the price. If you need a broth with a cleaner list of ingredients, Kettle & Fire is worth the higher cost.
Pantry staples like flour, sugar, and salt are usually better buys when purchased generic because they are standardized. For products with longer ingredient lists, compare labels carefully. Premium store brands like Aldi's Simply Nature, Walmart's Bettergoods, and Kroger's Private Selection can also offer a middle ground, using higher-quality ingredients than basic generics while costing less than many name brands.