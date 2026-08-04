Not The Club Or Italian Sub — This Is GetGo Cafe's Best Sandwich By Far
GetGo might not be the first spot that comes to mind when you're seeking a high-quality sandwich, but the convenience chain has some pretty good options available, and it makes for a handy stop along the highway. Primarily located in gas stations around Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, GetGo Cafe was part of the Giant Eagle grocery chain until it was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard (the operators of Circle K) in 2025.
The 250-plus stores offer a range of cold drinks and fresh food, including an extensive collection of customizable subs. Curious as to how good the offerings were, an expert from Tasting Table recently tried 10 GetGo Cafe subs and ranked them from worst to best. The options were vast, but the number one spot ended up going to a fancy take on a meatball sub: the Pizzeria Meatball Melt.
Our tester was almost overwhelmed by how hefty the sub was. A cross between a classic meatball sandwich and a pepperoni pizza, it contained four large meatballs, globs of marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. The most impressive part was the quality. The meatballs were juicy and packed with flavor, and the pepperoni provided an added boost of savoriness. The cheese pull was also more than satisfactory. The sauce could have been richer, but overall the sub was highly enjoyable and tasted a lot fresher than expected.
Customize your sandwich at GetGo Cafe
One of the best parts about ordering at GetGo Cafe is that you can customize your sandwich right at the kiosk. If you're not a pepperoni or cheese fan, you can choose to ditch the extra add-ons. Similarly, if you want more toppings, like extra cheese, onions, peppers, or pickles, you can layer to your heart's content.
The sub is pretty good as it is, though, and it has plenty of fans online. One Facebook user wrote, "I'm in love with this sandwich," while others called it "yummy." A YouTube user who reviewed another meatball sub from GetGo called the meat "awesome" and "good quality."
If you're not a meatball fan, GetGo offers a ton of other favorites like a classic Italian sub, a club sandwich, and Buffalo chicken. You can even get Philly cheesesteaks and chicken parmesan, all served on fresh bread. Our tester wasn't the biggest fan of the Philly cheesesteaks, but the Italian sub delivered, and a lot of customers think it's underrated. GetGo may not become your go-to sandwich shop, but it does get the job done, which is all you really need when you're on the go.