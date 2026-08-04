Not The Club Or Italian Sub — This Is GetGo Cafe's Best Sandwich By Far

GetGo might not be the first spot that comes to mind when you're seeking a high-quality sandwich, but the convenience chain has some pretty good options available, and it makes for a handy stop along the highway. Primarily located in gas stations around Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, GetGo Cafe was part of the Giant Eagle grocery chain until it was acquired by Alimentation Couche-Tard (the operators of Circle K) in 2025.

The 250-plus stores offer a range of cold drinks and fresh food, including an extensive collection of customizable subs. Curious as to how good the offerings were, an expert from Tasting Table recently tried 10 GetGo Cafe subs and ranked them from worst to best. The options were vast, but the number one spot ended up going to a fancy take on a meatball sub: the Pizzeria Meatball Melt.

Our tester was almost overwhelmed by how hefty the sub was. A cross between a classic meatball sandwich and a pepperoni pizza, it contained four large meatballs, globs of marinara, and a blend of mozzarella and provolone cheeses. The most impressive part was the quality. The meatballs were juicy and packed with flavor, and the pepperoni provided an added boost of savoriness. The cheese pull was also more than satisfactory. The sauce could have been richer, but overall the sub was highly enjoyable and tasted a lot fresher than expected.