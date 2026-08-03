Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Pick For Store-Brand Chocolate Ice Cream

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A good chocolate ice cream is sometimes hard to come by, with brands varying in factors like sugar, creaminess, and chocolatey flavor. But luckily, there's some welcome guidance. In a recent review, Consumer Reports tested store brand ice creams to see how they stacked up against popular name brands. When it came to "regular" chocolate ice cream (as opposed to "premium" ice cream brands with higher fat content), 365, Whole Foods Market's everyday store brand, received the top rating. Consumer Reports notes that this ice cream had a "bittersweet chocolate taste, with notes of caramel," along with a thick texture that imparted an extra richness when compared to others tested.

There are some grocery brand ice creams that taste just as good as name brands, or sometimes even better. According to the report, 365 brand chocolate ice cream gave Breyers — which had a rich taste but a noticeably lighter texture — a run for its money, proving the budget-friendly option may be worth a try for its impressive flavor and texture. And some customers agree, indicating that aspects like the bittersweet flavor and a thick, creamy texture can differentiate a good chocolate ice cream from the best. On a r/icecream Reddit thread dedicated to the best chocolate ice creams, one user noted, "Whole Foods 365 Chocolate is excellent. Very dark and pudding-like."