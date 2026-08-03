Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Pick For Store-Brand Chocolate Ice Cream
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A good chocolate ice cream is sometimes hard to come by, with brands varying in factors like sugar, creaminess, and chocolatey flavor. But luckily, there's some welcome guidance. In a recent review, Consumer Reports tested store brand ice creams to see how they stacked up against popular name brands. When it came to "regular" chocolate ice cream (as opposed to "premium" ice cream brands with higher fat content), 365, Whole Foods Market's everyday store brand, received the top rating. Consumer Reports notes that this ice cream had a "bittersweet chocolate taste, with notes of caramel," along with a thick texture that imparted an extra richness when compared to others tested.
There are some grocery brand ice creams that taste just as good as name brands, or sometimes even better. According to the report, 365 brand chocolate ice cream gave Breyers — which had a rich taste but a noticeably lighter texture — a run for its money, proving the budget-friendly option may be worth a try for its impressive flavor and texture. And some customers agree, indicating that aspects like the bittersweet flavor and a thick, creamy texture can differentiate a good chocolate ice cream from the best. On a r/icecream Reddit thread dedicated to the best chocolate ice creams, one user noted, "Whole Foods 365 Chocolate is excellent. Very dark and pudding-like."
How 365 chocolate ice cream compares to other brands
The Whole Foods Market 365 brand chocolate ice cream is known for its high ranking among lists of top popular chocolate ice cream brands. Introducing the findings from the test, Consumer Reports writes that "you can get a tub of rich, fudgy chocolate for less by choosing store brands." At 61 cents per serving, the price reported for 365 chocolate ice cream was only one cent less per serving compared to Breyer's chocolate. However, several cheaper chocolate ice creams (specifically those under 30 cents per serving), including those from Aldi, Walmart, and Target store brands, tested in the report were called "just okay."
BJ's store brand was listed as a "good deal," but when it comes to chocolate ice cream, it could be worth paying a little more for a quality product. Still, consumers can sometimes be extremely brand loyal when it comes to chocolate ice cream (aside from the people who dare to make their own 3-ingredient chocolate ice cream at home). On the aforementioned Reddit post, for instance, people listed a variety of popular ice creams, such as Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Therapy, Tillamook Mudslide with its chocolate fudge and chips, or Talenti Belgian Chocolate Gelato — none of which were included in Consumer Reports' recent taste test.