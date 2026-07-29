I'm Loving Trader Joe's Bargain New Twist On Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
Salt and vinegar is my favorite chip flavor because of its intense acidity. It has a touch of saltiness with the comforting potato flavor to round it out. I prefer a strong vinegar profile and have tried many, many brands' versions over the years in search of the best one. Kettle Brand offers the flavors I like with a thick chip base, while Lay's are too thin. But now that Trader Joe's has introduced its take on the flavor, I can say goodbye to other brands.
Although Trader Joe's has plenty of chips to pick from, the Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips with Olive Oil will be my go-to from this point on. They're comparable to Kettle Brand, thanks to their sturdy, kettle-cooked foundation and tangy vinegar kick. Trader Joe's uses vinegar powder and citric acid to get the job done.
I've had way too many underwhelming salt-and-vinegar chips, but these hit the spot. They're cooked in avocado oil, which is neutral-tasting enough. Other customers are pleased with the oil choice as well. To top it all off, the price is right. At the time of writing, a 7-ounce bag costs $2.99, while Kettle Brand's 7.5-ounce version sold at Walmart costs $6.49. In a previous Tasting Table ranking on various salt-and-vinegar chips, the writer selected Cape Cod as the best; I enjoy that brand, too, and it's a little more affordable than Kettle Brand — but TJ's is still cheaper.
What other customers think about the new item
Like me, people have been waiting for Trader Joe's to come up with a salt-and-vinegar chip offering. Its original offering was discontinued, but thankfully, the grocery chain brought a new version of it back to the stores. The reviews, however, are extremely mixed.
Some of the more negative reviews critique the avocado oil, which some customers think leaves a bad aftertaste. How bad? "Tastes like paint smells," one Redditor said. Others think they have a cardboard-like or musty taste. Some customers said that they're almost too vinegar-forward, but they still polished off the bag, while others seek more vinegar flavor.
Then there's still a camp of happy patrons who think they taste good and bought several bags to stock up. Some folks think they have a fair amount of vinegar, but not so much that it feels too strong, and they'd buy it again. I'm right there with them, as I didn't notice any kind of funky aromas or flavors; it just tastes like a salt-and-vinegar-flavored potato chip.
As one person points out, the disparity in quality could merely be a batch issue, caused by TJ's trying to keep up with demand. I was surprised to hear the mixed reviews and how bad some people thought they tasted since my experience was only positive. They're on our list of the best TJ's items of July, so you should give them a try.