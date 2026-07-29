I'm Loving Trader Joe's Bargain New Twist On Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Salt and vinegar is my favorite chip flavor because of its intense acidity. It has a touch of saltiness with the comforting potato flavor to round it out. I prefer a strong vinegar profile and have tried many, many brands' versions over the years in search of the best one. Kettle Brand offers the flavors I like with a thick chip base, while Lay's are too thin. But now that Trader Joe's has introduced its take on the flavor, I can say goodbye to other brands.

Although Trader Joe's has plenty of chips to pick from, the Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips with Olive Oil will be my go-to from this point on. They're comparable to Kettle Brand, thanks to their sturdy, kettle-cooked foundation and tangy vinegar kick. Trader Joe's uses vinegar powder and citric acid to get the job done.

I've had way too many underwhelming salt-and-vinegar chips, but these hit the spot. They're cooked in avocado oil, which is neutral-tasting enough. Other customers are pleased with the oil choice as well. To top it all off, the price is right. At the time of writing, a 7-ounce bag costs $2.99, while Kettle Brand's 7.5-ounce version sold at Walmart costs $6.49. In a previous Tasting Table ranking on various salt-and-vinegar chips, the writer selected Cape Cod as the best; I enjoy that brand, too, and it's a little more affordable than Kettle Brand — but TJ's is still cheaper.