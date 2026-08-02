The Kroger Bakery Treat That Rivals Your Favorite Cafe Pastry
There's little more satisfying than enjoying your own homemade baked goods fresh from the oven. Of course, if you're pressed for time and energy, seeking out a close approximation at your local grocery store can easily streamline your snacktime. Among the variety of products available from Kroger's bakery, its chocolate-filled croissants are just about the best pastries you can find outside of a cafe.
The Private Selection Chocolate-Filled Croissants ranked highly on Tasting Table's list of bakery items to buy at Kroger – and with good reason. Per the writer's assessment, these treats have all the great taste and texture to love about a classic croissant with the bonus of plenty of indulgent chocolate filling. While the writer points out the outer layer could be slightly more buttery and flaky, the overall flavor and mouthfeel were deemed worth a trip to your local Kroger.
Whether consumed for an extra special breakfast or as an after-dinner dessert alongside a cup of coffee or tea, these chocolate-filled croissants are exemplary of why Kroger's private label brands are booming. Kroger shoppers on Reddit and elsewhere tout the bakery offering as one of the best offered, calling the product both "delicious" and "perfect" in a number of online reviews on Kroger's website.
More fanfare for Kroger's Private Selection Chocolate-Filled Croissants
In a thread discussing the best Kroger bakery items, one Redditor shares, "Chocolate Croissants, literally nothing else comes close." Another user follows up, saying, "Yep, one of the few things I bake that I'll buy. They're still good when they hit the markdown rack too, but better fresh." Further replies recommend using an air fryer to heat the pastries.
Reviewers have also lauded plenty of praise for the chocolate croissants on Kroger's website. One shopper mentions, "I tried these for the first time as a cook/baker. They are flaky and good with just enough sweetness." Another enthuses, "Amazing flaky dough around sumptuous chocolate. These are my new favorite dessert."
With cafe prices being cost-prohibitive, it's reassuring to know that budget-friendly options such as these Kroger Private Selection chocolate croissants can fulfill your sweet tooth in an accessible way. What's more? Even seasoned bakers admit that buying these croissants proves much simpler than preparing an easy (well, easier) pain au chocolat recipe. The next time you're perusing Kroger's bakery section, treat yourself to one of the grocery chain's very best baked goods.