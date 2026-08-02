The Kroger Bakery Treat That Rivals Your Favorite Cafe Pastry

There's little more satisfying than enjoying your own homemade baked goods fresh from the oven. Of course, if you're pressed for time and energy, seeking out a close approximation at your local grocery store can easily streamline your snacktime. Among the variety of products available from Kroger's bakery, its chocolate-filled croissants are just about the best pastries you can find outside of a cafe.

The Private Selection Chocolate-Filled Croissants ranked highly on Tasting Table's list of bakery items to buy at Kroger – and with good reason. Per the writer's assessment, these treats have all the great taste and texture to love about a classic croissant with the bonus of plenty of indulgent chocolate filling. While the writer points out the outer layer could be slightly more buttery and flaky, the overall flavor and mouthfeel were deemed worth a trip to your local Kroger.

Whether consumed for an extra special breakfast or as an after-dinner dessert alongside a cup of coffee or tea, these chocolate-filled croissants are exemplary of why Kroger's private label brands are booming. Kroger shoppers on Reddit and elsewhere tout the bakery offering as one of the best offered, calling the product both "delicious" and "perfect" in a number of online reviews on Kroger's website.