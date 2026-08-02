The Absolute Best Deep-Cleaning Tip For A Sparkling Kitchen

Cleaning the kitchen may not be fun, but it is important. It makes your kitchen look great and keeps dust and germs far away from your food. But don't get overwhelmed by the job! We've got the absolute best deep-cleaning tip to get your kitchen sparkling.

Ashley Matuska Kidder, founder and CEO of Dashing Maids in Denver, Colorado, shared the technique all of her employees use when cleaning kitchens: Clean from top to bottom. "[It] makes the job easier and your efforts more efficient," she explains. "Gravity naturally pulls things down — so if you start by cleaning the counters, then dust or wash the upper cabinets, you will have to re-clean the counters."

She suggests taking three trips around the kitchen for an efficient deep-clean. First, grab a microfiber towel and all-purpose cleaner and hop on the step stool. "Start at one point in the room and work your way around cleaning everything you can access (cabinet fronts, stove hood, top of fridge, microwave, etc.)," she said. "This is typically the easiest part as spills and splatters are less common on the upper cabinets, but the stove hood can usually take a bit of time to remove all the grease buildup."

Next, clean everything at counter level — the stove top, sink, backsplash, and countertop items. Advises Matuska Kidder, "The less you have on the counters, the easier it is to keep clean." And you can definitely get rid of these kitchen appliances to help avoid extra clutter.

Finally, get down low. Wipe down the lower cabinets, front of the oven, outside of the fridge, and dishwasher front. "If you want to really dig deep, be sure to wash the kick plate underneath the cabinets," Matuska Kidder concludes.